ROGERSVILLE — There are four candidates running for the office of District 6 Hawkins County commissioner in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited answers appear below.
Larry Clonce
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I want to help make Hawkins Co the best it can be by developing a plan to retain teachers and law enforcement officers and to improve our roads.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I have three years of college education and a desire to learn new ideas and be a leader.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
My goals are for courthouse security, good drinking water for New Salem Rd. and Clinch School, and to begin a plan for a public park in Clinch Valley.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
My experience and my willingness to assume a leadership role as a commissioner. I am currently Chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Personnel Committee.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I am willing to listen to all sides of an issue and to vote for what is best for the majority of all citizens. I will stand for an issue even if I stand alone.
Nancy Barker
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I was born and raised in Rogersville. I reside in Cedar Valley, where I have lived since 1977. My husband Larry and I have two children. I am a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church.
I have a passion for my community and want to see it prosper and grow. I have worked hard in my position as Executive Director of the Chamber to improve the quality of life for Hawkins County. As the administrator of the Three Star program, I am responsible for every aspect of Hawkins County by providing grant opportunities for infrastructure, housing, healthcare, public safety, education and workforce development and efficient government. We have a great community. We need to concentrate on building it up, change our perception to a more positive image.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I attended Rogersville City School, Rogersville High School and Walter State Community College. I am a graduate and received certification from the University of Tennessee Tourism Professional, Tennessee Basic Economic Development Courses, Tennessee Collaborative Leadership Academy, and Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executive Institute.
I worked at Dodge Manufacturing for 22 years. I have been Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber as Executive Director for 26 years.
I have served as 6th District Commissioner for the past six years. During my tenure, I have served on the Budget, Airport, Industrial, Ethics, Audit and Education Committees.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
I think the County Commission should concentrate on providing the best educational opportunities for our children, job creations, encourage retail and industrial growth, reduce the crime rate, and provide a better quality of life for the people of Hawkins County. If we provide job growth, our tax base grows.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I want to see Hawkins County working together as one county united. Improve our infrastructure, specifically roads and water utilities. Fix problems as they are identified instead of waiting until it becomes a dire situation. Set up a rotation system for large recurring expenses, so they do not all need funding at one time.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I think my experience over the past 26 years has given me a good perspective of the needs and opportunities of Hawkins County. I would be honored to be re-elected as Commissioner of the 6th district. I look forward to representing the people, and I know I can help to move my district and Hawkins County forward.
Rick Brewer
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.
Austin Ray Bradley
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.