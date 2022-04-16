ROGERSVILLE — There are three candidates running for the office of District 5 Hawkins County commissioner in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Glenda Petty Davis
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
To support my county.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
AS degree Criminal Justice, WSCC, BS degree management Tusculum University, retired from Hawkins County Sheriffs Department, I can read and understand the budget and its process. I also substitute teach, and these kids are my heart. They have gotten me through the two roughest years of my life.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
More jobs and employment opportunities, see Hawkins County Grow if feasible. I would like to see us reduce the Wheel Tax that we promised the citizens we would do. I know we have limited resources, but I also feel in these times, we need to do something to help our citizens. I don’t promise anything; this is just how I feel.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
Be more agreeable with each other and work together for the good of our county.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I don’t come with an agenda. I come with a heart for my county and the organizations that work in the county. I believe in the veterans of the county; my dad was a WW11 veteran. I wholeheartedly support them. I worked with the men and women of the rescue squads and EMS also the fire departments. I know what they go through, and I support them also. The children of Hawkins County are our most valuable asset, and I support the School System.
Mark Linkous
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I feel I can help in making objective decisions concerning our county without conflicts of interest; I am not employed by the county or have any other conflict.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I have a degree in logistics and a four-year Apprenticeship in powerhouse operations. Graduated from Rogersville high school, worked at Rogersville office supply, Pinkerton security agency, US Army, Retired from Eastman Chemical Company. I served as the 5th district commissioner.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
Try and get the other commissioners to come together for the best interest of the people of this county. Set priorities and goals, and not keep spending because of wants versus needs. Lower the wheel tax and have a manageable budget without raising taxes.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
A. I would like to see the Commission focus on working together as a team instead of fighting against each other.
B. I would like for there to be a rule that anyone who has any affiliation with the County not be eligible to sit on the Commission, as it is a conflict of interest.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
If you have any problems, I will address them. I promise I will be available to answer any questions you might have concerning our county. I will work hard for you and try to cut wasteful spending and try to get the wheel tax reduced.
Jason Roach
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.