BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days opens on Friday, with more of the traditional Appalachian music, crafts, art, food and culture that have helped the event grow.
The opening free Friday night concert at the college’s Goodloe Center begins at 6:30 p.m. and features performers Tommy Bledsoe, Rich Kirby, Tyler Hughes, Todd Meade, the New River Railsplitters, and Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius. A reception starts at 5 p.m., including free Dough & Joe and kettlecorn and a paid dinner and beverage option from Back Draft Bar-B-Q and Mountain Rose Vineyards.
Saturday opens the main feature of Home Craft Days — a weekend of traditional music and a variety of craft vendors, artisans and food from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“This year’s festival should be more exciting than ever,” said festival coordinator Lee Davis. “We have several new vendors in all three areas — crafts, food, and demonstrations. The staff at MECC love seeing our community come out to enjoy the music, food and crafts.”
Demonstrations including weaving, pottery making, grist milling, wood crafting, basket weaving, broom making, quilting, and tatting will also be on public display.
Saturday’s music schedule includes featured performers: Todd Meade and Family, Tommy & Ben, John Haywood, Empty Bottle String Band with the Center Stage Cloggers, Sarah Kate Morgan, Town Branch Bluegrass, Four State Ramblers, Scott County Boys, Whitetop Mountain Band with Center Stage Cloggers, Bill and the Belles, Square Dance with The Crooked Road Ramblers, Trinity Valley Travelers, Wise County JAM, Trevor McKenzie, Rita Quillen, Joy Branham, Hillbilly Hippies, Joy Blair, Roxanne McDaniels, Richard Hood, Rose and Vine, Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass, The White Brothers, and Carol Moore.
Sunday’s performers include Rich Kirby & Nate Polly, Blue Ridge Girls, Oscar Harris, Gap Civil, Siegan, George Reynolds, Angie DeBord, Smith Family Singers, Appalachian Trail, MECC String Band, Mountain Melody School, Brandon Maggard, Richard Phillips, The Childress Girls, Travis Kern, Sulphuric Springs String Dippers, and Kelsey Rae Copeland.
MECC will also host its 50th Anniversary Gala, in coordination with the Home Craft Days Festival, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The gala will feature world-renowned musician and entertainer John McCutcheon. The 50th Anniversary Gala is a black-tie optional event. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at www.meccfoundation.org or by calling MECC Foundation Annual Fund Coordinator Megan Gibson at (276) 523-9078.
Admission is free to all the festival events except the gala. MECC is located on US Route 23 just south of Big Stone Gap. Parking and shuttles for the festival will be offered at five locations in Big Stone Gap. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, or $2 round trip, at boarding. Locations include:
• Union High School (formerly Powell Valley High School) — front parking lot
• Curbside, Wood Avenue, in front of Food City
• Curbside, municipal parking lot behind Post Office/Federal Building