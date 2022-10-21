MECC 51st annual Home Craft Days

BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 51st annual Home Craft Days opens on Friday, with more of the traditional Appalachian music, crafts, art, food and culture that have helped the event grow.

The opening free Friday night concert at the college’s Goodloe Center begins at 6:30 p.m. and features performers Tommy Bledsoe, Rich Kirby, Tyler Hughes, Todd Meade, the New River Railsplitters, and Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius. A reception starts at 5 p.m., including free Dough & Joe and kettlecorn and a paid dinner and beverage option from Back Draft Bar-B-Q and Mountain Rose Vineyards.

