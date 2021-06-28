HILTONS — The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will host its Diamonds and Denim fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Crooked River Farm in Hiltons.
This year’s event features Grammy-nominated 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year and Grand Ole Opry stars Sister Sadie.
Diamonds and Denim, now in its third year, has raised more than $100,000 to benefit the Scott County Endowed Scholarship at Mountain Empire Community College. This year’s event will feature a dinner reception, locally sourced wine, beer and refreshments, a silent auction and entertainment.
More than 70% of all students in Scott County that choose to attend college in Virginia attend MECC. The scholarship will provide opportunities for those students to reach their educational and career goals while lessening the financial burden of families.
In 2019, Sister Sadie were nominated for a Best Bluegrass Album Grammy for their sophomore album Sister Sadie II. That same year, they made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and have since been regular guests on the world-famous stage
Sister Sadie is made up of world- renowned musicians and singers Tina Adair on mandolin and vocals, Gena Britt on banjo and vocals, Hasee Ciaccio on acoustic bass, Deanie Richardson on fiddle and Jaelee Roberts on guitar and vocals.
Diamonds and Denim starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $75 per person and $150 per couple. Tickets are available through www.meccfoundation.org/scevent and at the Scott County Farm Bureau office at 378 W. Jackson St., Gate City.
For more information on the Scott County Endowed Scholarship or to donate to this fund, call the MECC Foundation office at (276) 523-7480 or visit online: www.meccfoundation.org.