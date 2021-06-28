BIG STONE GAP — The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation announces the MECC-Ballad Health Golf Classic, benefiting the Lee County Endowed Scholarship, on Friday, July 16, at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville.
Registration for the captain’s choice tournament starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m.
The tournament will feature two flights, putting and chipping contests, as well as most-accurate-drive and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Players who hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 5 will win a 2021 Chevrolet automobile sponsored by Freedom Chevrolet of Big Stone Gap.
The entry fee is $75 per person, or $300 per four-person team, and includes breakfast, mulligan package, gift, goodie bag, range balls, cart fees, green fees and lunch.
All proceeds will benefit the Lee County Endowed Scholarship and will be matched by a donor. The Lee County Endowed Scholarship was launched in 2018 by a group of community volunteers. Thanks to contributions and support generated by the golf tournament as well as gifts and other events, the scholarship was able to award its first recipient in 2019 and will award three scholarships this year.
Three levels of corporate sponsorships are available: bronze, $500; silver, $1,000; and gold, $1,500 and up. Corporate sponsors receive a team(s), a hole sign and recognition at the tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for a fully tax- deductible gift of $50 to the MECC Foundation. Signs will be placed on the golf course recognizing all hole sponsors.
For information on sponsoring, entering a team or providing a prize, contact Jeri Bledsoe, tournament coordinator, at (276) 523-9078, or by email at jbledsoe@mecc.edu.
Financial gifts to the Lee County Endowed Scholarship are fully tax deductible and are always welcomed and appreciated. Gifts of any amount may be sent to MECC Foundation, Attn: Lee County Endowed Scholarship, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA, 24219.