Road closures start Saturday on Meadowview Parkway
The World Long Drive Tour is returning to Kingsport’s Cattails at Marriot Meadowview Conference and Resort Center starting Saturday.
The World Long Drive Tour is returning to Kingsport’s Cattails at Marriot Meadowview Conference and Resort Center starting Saturday.
To accommodate the event, both lanes of Meadowview Parkway from Wilcox Drive to Meadowview Lane will be closed to motorists and pedestrians during the following times:
To access the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center, Eastman Credit Union and other nearby offices during these times, motorists will have to use Exit 3 on Interstate 26.
To access the Kingsport Aquatic Center and the YMCA, motorists will have to use Spring Meadow Court and Park Meadow Place, which runs behind the ECU Support Center.
Event parking will be at Marriot Meadowview Conference and Resort Center. The Meadowview entrance closest to Interstate 26 will be the only available entrance to Meadowview during this time. All event participants and guests must enter through this entrance.
This year, for the first time ever, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting a two-day Drool Party.
For the past 10 years the Kingsport Aquatic Center has ended its summer season by inviting dogs of all breeds and sizes to come down and enjoy an afternoon of running, jumping and playing in the toddler play area of outdoor water park.
For the 10th year of hosting the Drool Party, the city will celebrate the milestone by offering people an extra day to bring their dogs down and enjoy a few hours in the pool.
The Drool Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Admission is $5 per dog and free to owners. Limit one dog per person, and the dogs' handler must be over 18 and bring leashes with them. Your dogs must be up to date on all vaccines and vaccination records are required to register.
Dog-related vendors (groomers, boarding, treats, etc) will be on hand inside the facility, while food trucks will be parked in the parking lot for guests to enjoy.
To register for the Drool Party, visit https://bit.ly/3P2HNBD. You can also click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “drool party” in the search bar.
For information about other Kingsport Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.