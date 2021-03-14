From staff reports
NICKELSVILLE — If you’ve passed through Nickelsville within the last month or so, you might have noticed that the old Fidelity Lodge No. 173 has been demolished.
A groundbreaking will soon occur for a new Masonic lodge building behind the previous location along Nickelsville Highway.
Why was a new lodge needed?
Significant damage to the old lodge occurred from an undetected major water leak, which happened after the building closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After careful consideration and thought, members made the decision to construct a new lodge and demolish the old one due to its poor condition and black mold issues.
How did the project come together?
Lodge members and community members have put in much preparation and effort to make the new Masonic lodge a reality. Volunteers have come forward, and cost-saving efforts have been implemented.
A land trade with Nickelsville United Methodist Church benefitted both parties, enabling the church to have ample parking directly across from the building and the new Masonic lodge to be built on the lot behind the old lodge area.
How will the project be funded?
Lodge members and the community have supported a capital funds campaign to offer engraved memorial/honorary pavers for purchase. For anyone donating $125 or more to the construction project, the lodge is offering a paver engraved with a person’s name or company’s name, or one in honor or in memory of a current or former Fidelity Lodge member or Mason.
The Masonic Lodge sees this as an opportunity to highlight the history of the community and the memory of those who have made Nickelsville what it is today. The pavers will be displayed near the new lodge entrance.
The lodge is seeking support from non-members, those with relatives who were in the lodge, and those who want to bolster the community. Lodge leaders hope the community will take an active role in making a new Fidelity Lodge a reality with paver purchases.
To purchase a paver, contact Fidelity Lodge Secretary Brent Virts at (276) 594-0223.