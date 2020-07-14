BLOUNTVILLE — A mask-related order issued by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable last week does not apply in the polling place, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher confirmed to the Times News on Monday.
The Sullivan County Election Commission, however, is encouraging the use of masks by voters.
Venable’s order, which some have viewed as a “mandate,” actually requested businesses to require employees and patrons to wear face coverings, with some exceptions.
Booher said his office has received some inquiries from the public about mask use in polling places, including some wanting to challenge what they interpreted as a mandate for masks from Venable.
Booher pointed out Venable’s order references an earlier order from Gov. Bill Lee and that Lee’s order specifically excludes voting from any mask or face covering requirements.
Voters have the option to avoid the whole issue of masks in the polling place by requesting to cast their ballot by mail (more on that below).
Early voting for the Aug. 6 election (which includes state party primaries and the county general election for some local offices) begins Friday, July 17.
Last week Booher issued the following statements and information.
“As voters prepare to vote in the Aug. 6, 2020, state primary and county general elections, we would like to encourage them to wear a mask, practice social distancing, bring their own hand sanitizer and their own ink pen,” Booher said. “This will not only help ensure the health and safety of all voters and our election officials, but it will assist with expediting the voting process for everyone.”
Voters are highly encouraged to choose one of the 14 days of early voting to cast their ballot to lessen the potential for longer waits on Election Day.
“In order to ensure proper distancing on Election Day, voters may need to wait outside their polling location for a brief period of time,” Booher said. “This will become more problematic in the event of inclement weather.”
It is the mission of the Sullivan County Election Commission to conduct accurate, fair and honest elections in a manner that exceeds expectations, Booher said.
“We have implemented many new procedures to ensure that we continue to uphold that mission as we mitigate the many concerns that have developed as a result of COVID-19.”
Those new procedures include:
• All election officials are required to wear a mask and/or a face shield.
• All election officials will answer health screening questions.
• Voting machines and surfaces will be cleaned throughout each day of voting.
• Single use ink pens will be provided to each voter.
• Distancing markers will be in place to encourage distancing.
• Hand sanitizer will be available in all polling locations.
• Signs will be posted encouraging voters to practice distancing and requesting that voters not enter a voting location if they are or they have come in contact with someone who is symptomatic, being tested or tested positive for COVID-19.
BEFORE YOU GO
In order to avoid delays at the polling place, election officials suggest voters confirm their address is current and verify their correct Election Day polling place. If a voter’s address is not current, they should submit a change of address to the election office prior to the day they plan on voting. Voters who have not updated their address prior to casting their ballot will be unnecessarily delayed and most likely be required to travel to another voting location when voting on Election Day.
Voters also are encouraged to review ballot options prior to appearing to vote. Three separate elections are being held on Aug. 6 — the Republican state primary, the Democratic state primary and county general election. Voters may choose to vote in one state primary which automatically includes the county general election or in the county general election only. Voters who choose to vote in the state primary must tell an election official the party of their choice for the ballot to be properly assigned. Sample ballots are available online at www.scelect.org.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting begins Friday, July 17 at three locations. Registered voters may vote at any one of the locations during early voting. Early voting locations for Sullivan County are: Sullivan County Election Commission Office (3258 Highway 126) in Blountville; the Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) in Kingsport; and Slater Community Center (325 McDowell St.) in Bristol.
The hours for early voting at all three locations are: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. July 17, 20-24 and 27-31; and 9 a.m. to noon on July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 (Saturdays).
ABSENTEE BY MAIL
Due to a court ruling, which is under appeal by state election officials, any Tennessee voter has the right to request an absentee by mail ballot.
The deadline for the election office to receive such a request from a voter is July 30.
Those who do not feel safe voting in person due to COVID-19 mark a box that includes that reason, along with illness, hospitalization or physical disability, for being eligible to participate in the election by mail in absentee ballot.
In all, there are more than a dozen reasons that can make a voter eligible for absentee voting by mail, including being age 60 or over or being out of Sullivan County during all hours of early voting and before polls close on Election Day.
An application for an absentee by mail ballot is available online at www.scelect.org.