KINGSPORT — A man and three pets were found dead in a Model City residence near the corner of G Street and Westmoreland Street Saturday afternoon after the home was consumed by fire.

Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the blaze occurred around 5:30 p.m. He said when firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was completely consumed.

