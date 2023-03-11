featured Man, three pets die in Kingsport fire By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Mar 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — A man and three pets were found dead in a Model City residence near the corner of G Street and Westmoreland Street Saturday afternoon after the home was consumed by fire.Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the blaze occurred around 5:30 p.m. He said when firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was completely consumed.Authorities did not disclose the name of the deceased man.The fire is under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR