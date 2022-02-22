KINGSPORT — A stabbing over the weekend left one man in the hospital after police said a 49-year-old man wielding a camouflage knife cut him.
Scottie L. Hodgin was arrested in the incident Saturday night. Charges were pending in the case Monday.
Kingsport police said they were first alerted about the stabbing around 9:30 p.m., when an officer was called to Holston Valley Medical Center regarding a stabbing.
Brian J. Vinson told the officer he had been walking to his car from his room at Model City Motel when he was attacked and stabbed in the neck.
Vinson told the officer his attacker was an older man who walked with a cane and went by the name Scott. He said he did not know the motive for the attack, according to the report.
Officers went to the motel and found Hodgin in a room.
Hodgin told the officer he did not know Vinson then said he had not seen him. Authorities said the man’s story “changed multiple times.”
Hodgin then told police that Vinson owed him $20 and when he asked for the money, Vinson hit him on the chin. He said he didn’t hit him back and walked back into his room.
The officer on the scene said he saw a camouflage-pattern folding knife in plain sight, lying on a bed in the motel room.
The knife had a “sticky/wet-like substance on the blade and comparable size to the lacerations on Vinson’s neck,” the report said.
Authorities said there was also a pair of jeans with red-colored spots on them in the room.
The report said Vinson identified Hodgin as the man who stabbed him.