Man charged with attempted first-degree murder over the weekend

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said.

Ethan Cayce, of Anco Drive, is in custody and bond was set at $100,000, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The press release said deputies responded to a home on Anco Drive in Kingsport on Saturday for a domestic situation. A person had been stabbed during the incident, authorities said.

The victim, who was a family member, received care at a local hospital, the report stated.

Cayce was later found walking nearby and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.