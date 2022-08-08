Ethan Cayce

Ethan Cayce

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said.

Ethan Cayce, of Anco Drive, is in custody and bond was set at $100,000, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

