The city of Kingsport will conduct a major replacement project later this year at the water treatment plant, city officials said Wednesday.
The project involves replacing three large, “traveling screens” located at the edge of the Holston River, according to a press release.
“Think of them as a big strainer,” said Mark Zinnanti, water treatment plant manager for the city. “As we gather water from the river, the water passes through those screens first and they strain out leaves, sticks and plastic bags. Just any kind of debris down to 3/8 of an inch in size.”
The screens — which typically have a 20-year life span —are approximately 40-feet-tall and stretch from the city’s pump station to just below the water level in the Holston River.
The screens rotate like a treadmill during the cleaning process where water jets blow off debris into large metal baskets, which is then deposited back into the river downstream.
During peak times of the year, the fall season and after heavy rain events, the screens are cleaned as often as every two hours each day.
In normal times, the cleanings take place about every eight hours, officials said.
“The screens are there to protect our pumps,” Zinnanti said. “Debris could get in and jam or damage the pumps. If you let the debris in, it’ll settle in the tunnel and eventually could become a problem.”
Barge Design Solutions is currently working on the engineering phase of the project and the city hopes to go out to bid on the work this summer.
The screens will be replaced one at a time and Zinnanti said the water plant can operate on two screens with no change in water pressure or water quality.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is reviewing an application from the city for a $500,000 grant to assist in the funding for the $1.43 million project.
Kingsport’s water treatment plant is located off Konnarock Road near the John B. Dennis Highway.