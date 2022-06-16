KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization approved moving ahead with funding for a rebuild and streetscape project for Main Street through downtown Kingsport.
The board voted 6-0 Thursday to allocate more than $13.7 million to the project. The project will cost $17.6 million overall, and the city is matching the rest of the funding.
“It’s a rebuilding of the downtown core,” Michael Thompson, Public Works director for the city of Kingsport, told the board.
The project is expected to take two years and it will go from Clay Street to Sullivan Street. It also includes a complete revamping of the intersection of Main Street and Sullivan Street, near the new Kingsport Area Transit Service building.
Thompson said one important part of the plan is for businesses in the area to know the city will be working with them throughout the rebuild.
“The number one thing we don’t want to do is kill the businesses we’re trying to help,” he said.
The city’s portion of funding is coming from a mixture of funds out of the general, stormwater, wastewater and water fund, records show.
The plans call for construction to start on the east end of Main Street. During that time, one side of the road will be closed at a time for construction. City officials said each side will be closed for six months.
Contractors will then start going block to block from Clay Street to Cherokee Street. Each block will be closed for two to three months, records show.
Once done, there will be bulb-outs along the street, along with more parking. There will also be crosswalks with decorative finishes and trees planted.
The city approved an ordinance on first reading last week to move some funding for the project. The city will vote on second reading on the ordinance at its next regularly scheduled business meeting on Tuesday.