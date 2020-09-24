Sullivan County is on track to at least double the number of absentee by-mail ballots this election, compared to the November 2016 presidential election, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said on Wednesday, in answer to a question from the Times News.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office announced on Wednesday that Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website.
A tool on the website allows voters to securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status starting when the county election commission mails the ballot to the voter and ending when the completed ballot has been received by the county election commission.
Visit the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.
“We saw a record number of Tennesseans voting absentee by-mail in the August election and we expect to break that record in November,” Hargett said. “Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time. Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”
Absentee by-mail ballots are required by law to be printed no later than Oct. 4, 2020, Booher said.
“Sullivan County began mailing ballots on Sept. 19, 2020, or 15 days prior to the legal deadline. The timeframe for mailing ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020, election is no different than any other previous election. There is no delay for any reason in mailing ballots.”
Booher said ballot information and answers to frequently asked questions from voters are available on the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.org. Included are explanations of who is eligible to vote in the “County Consumption on Premises and Bluff City Retail Package Store Referendum,” and what apparel and political advertisements are prohibited in a polling location.
“Voters with questions regarding voting are encouraged to visit our website,” Booher said. “The majority of the questions we receive by phone or email can be answered from the information available on our website. We are dedicated to upholding our mission statement of conducting accurate, fair, and honest elections in a man- ner that exceeds expectations as we experience an unprecedented increase in demand on our resources.”
Voters must have a legal reason to vote absentee by-mail, Hargett’s office noted in the press release announcing the new online tracking option. A list of legal reasons to vote by-mail may be found at sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting.
To receive an absentee by-mail ballot, you must submit a written request to your local election commission by mail, fax or email. Voters can find the contact information for their county election commission on our website, tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.
Absentee by-mail ballot requests must be received by your election commission no later than seven (7) days before the election. The deadline to request a ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Completed absentee by-mail ballots must be returned by-mail to your local county election commission. Voters are encouraged to request and return their absentee by-mail ballots early in order to ensure deadlines are met. Ballots must be received before the polls close on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. A first-class stamp is required to return a ballot through the U.S. Postal Service.
On Tuesday, Hargett released a new video series featuring members of his office’s Division of Elections answering some of the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 election.
“Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant,” Hargett said. “We must all be vigilant in ensuring that we are not only getting our information from trusted sources but also that we are not amplifying inaccurate information. There are many bad actors who want to sow discord and confusion among our citizens as well as erode confidence in our form of government. It is critical for voters to get accurate, trusted information directly from Tennessee’s election experts. We created these videos so that all Tennesseans can easily hear the answers to our most commonly asked questions.”
Some of the topics covered in the series include how to register to vote in Tennessee, important election deadlines, how to vote absentee by-mail, becoming a poll official and the precautions being taken for in-person voting.
“We talk to voters every day who have received information that is misleading or just plain wrong,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Every Tennessean can help stop the spread of misinformation by making sure you only share election information from trusted sources like your local county election commission or our office.”
Voters can watch the entire 2020 election FAQ video series online at sos.tn.gov/elections/2020-faqs.
For more information, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Locally, Booher said the biggest difficulty and delay Sullivan County election officials face are the result of voters that have not updated their address or do not know their assigned election day polling location.
“When a voter does not update their address it will extend the time it takes for them to cast their ballot,” he said. “A change of ad- dress form is available on our website and may be submitted by email or fax. On election day voters are required by law to vote at their assigned polling location. They cannot vote at an election day polling location that also serves as an early voting polling location if it is not their assigned election day poll- ing location. Many voters remember the last location they voted, but forget that it was during early voting and when arriving at the Civic Auditorium, Election Office, or Slater Center are redirected to their correct election day polling location.”