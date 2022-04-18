KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport and Pavewell Paving Co. will begin street resurfacing work next week in the Lynn Garden neighborhood, city officials said.
Paving will start Monday, April 25.
The paving work involves nine miles of streets on the eastern side of Lynn Garden Drive, according to a press release. Pavewell will resurface Virginia, Mullins, Kyle, Walker and Goal streets and Clark Circle through the use of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. City work crews will resurface the remaining streets in that area.
City officials said Pavewell will complete its work by May 27. City crews will work through the summer.
Detour signs will be in place at various locations during construction. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling near this area and use alternative routes to reach their destination.
In recent years, Kingsport has budgeted $2 million to $3 million a year on street resurfacing, which amounts to 17 to 21 miles of city roads being repaved every year.
In addition to city-funded paving, nearly $10 million in state funds was allocated last year for the repaving of 16 miles of state highways throughout the Model City.
City officials said they are using a data-drive approach that shows city roads have improved.
“We grew the percentage of roads in good shape and shrunk the percentage of roads in bad shape,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said. “We’ve not corrected all of the roads in Kingsport, but we have good data that says we’re on the proper path.”