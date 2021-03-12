WISE — After three years of effort and building a coalition of local governments, churches and educators, the Wise County Community Remembrance Project has neared its goal of a historical marker on three lynchings.
Representatives of the group, led by UVA-Wise history professor Tom Costa and former professor and Episcopal Deacon Preston Mitchell, asked the county Board of Supervisors on Thursday to support the location of a marker at the county courthouse recounting the early 20th century lynchings of Wiley Guinn in 1902, Dave Hurst in 1920 and Leonard Wood in 1927.
Mitchell said the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, which assists efforts across the U.S. under its Community Remembrance Project, has already given its support to a Wise County marker, including all associated costs for it and installation.
Mitchell said a county marker would be a focus for “hard conversations” about the impact of lynching and racial inequality.
“The story needs to be told, no matter how hard it is,” Mitchell said, adding that it would be a start for healing and better understanding among all in the community. He recounted a trip that Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry took to west Africa, where his group saw a church built over the site of a holding dungeon for slaves being sent to the Americas.
When asked by another group member how to reconcile a church on such a location, Mitchell said, Curry replied, “Don’t wallow in it. Redeem it.”
“May I ask today that we here in Wise County work to redeem what was done in the lynchings in Wise County,” Mitchell said.
Norton high school English teacher Stephanie Cassell, representing city and county teachers involved in the project, said the lynchings are a starting point for teaching students about local history not always found in history textbooks.
Williams Chapel AME Zion Church Pastor Sandra Jones, representing African American churches in Wise County and Norton, said her own experiences as a child and watching scenes in the miniseries “Roots” and hearing Billie Holliday’s “Strange Fruit” often left her thinking that those images only happened in the deep South and not Virginia.
“Not until I was asked to join with Dr. Costa and Reverend Mitchell and others of the committee were my eyes opened to the truth,” Jones said. “It happened here and it has been a part of our history that was buried until an excavating team dug deep and unearthed it. This part of our history teaches us to move forward, recognize our mistakes and learn from them and ultimately create a better existence for all.”
UVA-Wise Student Support Services Director Marcia Mitchell asked the board to consider that support for the project and marker would help make the county a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds whether county residents or college students and their families.
Supervisor Bob Adkins thanked the delegation “for opening our eyes and the eyes of the community.”
“Many things have passed over the years unknown and unrealized by the citizens,” Adkins said.
Preston Mitchell said after the meeting that a parallel effort by the Historical Society of the Pound has completed funding for a state historical marker to be installed along U.S. Route 23 at the Wise County-Kentucky line at the site of the 1927 Leonard Wood lynching.