Loud noises from Eastman routine, official says

CLIFF HIGHTOWER
chightower@timesnews.net

Dec 30, 2022

A routine procedure resulted in loud noises emanating from Eastman Chemical Co. early Thursday morning, a plant spokeswoman said.

"We vented steam Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m. for several minutes," Amanda Allman said. "Steam releases often result in loud noises that may be heard in the community."

Residents within Green Acres Community reported hearing the noises.

Allman said the operations were standard.

"We are running normal operations, and there is no cause for concern," she said.