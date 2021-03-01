KINGSPORT — A dog was on the loose recently in the Highland neighborhood, going from house to house and apparently visiting all of the other dogs in the area. It had a collar and a tag, but when anyone got near the animal, it would bolt and avoid being caught.
For a few days, the dog was causing some concern for one Highland resident.
“This past week I was in the backyard with my dogs when a Rottweiler-mix started trying to attack me as I was trying to get one of my dogs back inside,” said Sage Johnson, who lives on Park Street. “It had me trapped.”
Johnson said whenever she would approach the dog, it would move away, but if she walked away the dog would bark, growl and lunge at her. At times, the dog would circle around and try to come at her from a different angle.
Eventually, Johnson said she safely retreated inside with her dogs.
The dog did have a collar and a tag, so it apparently had an owner. City code prohibits dogs from running loose and owners can be cited.
“I can’t go in my front yard, I can’t go in my back yard, they can’t set traps because of the weather, there’s not enough animal control, and other neighbors have trouble with this,” Johnson said. “It’s an increased problem the city is not acknowledging. They now want to pass an ordinance to prevent cats from being outside. If they can’t control dogs, how can they control cats?”
PETWORKS — Animal Services is responsible for all animal control within the city and up until a few weeks ago had only one animal control officer 9 (ACO). About six weeks ago, the organization hired a second ACO to help with the workload.
Donna Davidson, manager of the shelter, explained that the ACOs work days through the week and go out after hours and on the weekends only in case of an emergency. In addition to animal control calls, the officers pick up dead animals throughout the city, including deer struck and killed by vehicles.
In the case of the dog running around Park Street, Davidson said the ACOs have been to the neighborhood multiple times over many days in an attempt to catch the animal.
“They’ve done all they can as far as this dog. Some dogs you just can’t catch,” she said.
Bekki Soares, who came on as an ACO in January, said the dog has apparently gone home and that it hasn’t been seen in more than a week.
“It had a collar, was fully healthy and definitely someone’s dog. It wasn’t aggressive, just making his rounds and we chased him for hours. It’s long gone,” Soares said. “We set a trap and caught opossums and cats, but no dog. We think we made enough of a presence. The owner has put up the dog.”
Johnson confirmed to the Times News that the dog had not been seen in days.
“It’s ridiculous. There’s so many small and big dogs off leash, constantly running around, there’s not enough animal control to deal with the problem,” Johnson said. “We’re out of options and everyone is just frustrated.”