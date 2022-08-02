Lonesome Pine Airport runway project

Construction crews work on the first phase of a year-long upgrade to Lonesome Pine Airport’s 5,280-foot runway and lighting system. A $4.56 million federal Aviation Administration grant for the project’s second phase was announced July 27 by Virginia’s U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — The Federal Aviation Administration has topped off a $9.32 million package to upgrade Lonesome Pine Airport’s runway and lighting system.

Airport manager Joseph Teague said the package of FAA and federal infrastructure grants — $555,000 in November and two grants of $4.2 million and $4.56 million in July — will fund the two-phase project to repave the mile-long runway and replace the runway lights.

