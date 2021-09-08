WISE — Work will start next spring on $5.4 million worth of runway improvements at Lonesome Pine Airport, thanks to a federal grant accepted this week by the Cumberlands Airport Commission.
Commission Chairman Donnie Rose said the Federal Aviation Administration grant will cover replacement of stormwater drains along the one-mile runway, along with associated repaving and corrections to the runway centerline.
“Work will begin in the early spring of 2022,” Rose said, “and it will take about three months. We’ll see some limited operations during that time, and the runway could be closed for a month, but we’ll try to limit that as much as we can.”
Helicopter operations should continue with no problems during the project, Rose added.
The project marks a first phase for airport improvements, Rose said, and the commission plans to apply for a second phase FAA grant in the next fiscal year to replace runway lighting for the airport’s precision approach system.
“The FAA has already approved the design concept for phase two, and we’re pretty hopeful we can get funding in the next round,” Rose said.
Rose said the two projects follow about four years of planning and design and have been part of the airport’s master plan for about 10 years.
“We’re excited about what this will do for the airport, since we’re planning for economic development in the area,” Rose said.