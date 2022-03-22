KINGSPORT — James D. Hamm Jr., convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 14 years on charges related to the 2014 drunken- driving hit-and-run that killed Michael Locke, will be released from state prison within the next five days.
The Tennessee Board of Parole granted Hamm’s request for early release last month.
On Saturday, Locke’s widow, Debbie, received a letter from the parole board notifying her Hamm’s release is at hand.
The letter, dated March 17, said Hamm will be released from the Northwest Correctional Complex, a state prison “within 10 days.”
Hamm’s parole will be under the supervision of a parole officer in Princeton, West Virginia, according to the letter sent to Mrs. Locke.
As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, Hamm remained incarcerated at the state prison, according to information on the Tennessee Department of Correction’s website.