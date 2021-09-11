Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Times News asked our Facebook friends the following questions: What word or phrase comes to mind when you think of 9/11? Do you have a personal story to share?
Below are some of their responses.
“Terrifying” — Deb K. Gholson
“Heartbreaking” — Jessie Crafts
“Infuriating” — Cindy Taylor Maupin
“I remember all the people in town panicking and making a run on the two gas stations because they were convinced that this little corner of Appalachia would be directly affected by bombs. Mass hysteria. I learned later that people who watched the towers fall across the river didn’t even react like that.” — Harmony Kennedy Witte
“Heartbreaking. My brother an ex navy man was watching the news and knew what was going to happen next and had a massive heart attack and passed away. A day I will never forget.” — Caroline Tate Hopkins
“Tears” — Cassie Jo Franklin
“Heartbreak ...” — Barbara Dotson
“Loss of innocence” — Stephen Collins
“Panic” — Bobbie Baines
“Never Forget. It’s more than just a phrase. I was in 9th grade when the attack on our country took place, but 20 years later, as one of the Coordinators for the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, we make sure that each of those lives lost that day are truly never forgotten.” — Andrew Catron
“I was working in a BP, people were panic buying gas, beer and cigarettes. The one thing that stuck in my memory is the majority of the customers I dealt with that evening weren’t very nice.” — Carmen Mabe Harold
“Loss of Constitutional Rights” — Chet Christian
“I think it’s a travesty that all of the people who died, we just now turned around and gave the organization responsible a ton of weapons and vehicles. It’s like 3,000 people who died on 9/11 died in vain. I saw the planes hit on the news. I saw people jumping to their deaths. Tears filled my eyes as I saw our country attacked and people killed. And now, our government hands military weapons over to this group? The tears shed were for naught and the people died in complete vain.” — Stephen J. Semones
“We will never forget.” — Laura D Hurd
“Never Forget” — Wendy Smith
“After running the whole gamut of emotions that day it seems my mind settled on two very different emotions trying to share head space. Unutterable sadness and unmitigated fury. The intensity has waned over the years but the emotions remain.” — Sherry Rickards
“I lived up north at the time and was in DC working when the plane hit the Pentagon, so I seen it firsthand, watching the smoke rise above the skyline, then the whole city kinda just stopped in time. It took 6 or 7 hrs to drive 15 miles no cell no nothing just terror.” — Pete Windsor
“Evil!” — Janice Ginger Osborne
“Never Forget!” — Nowatta Michelle Herron