KINGSPORT — In less than a month, Taliban fighters have managed to overtake Afghanistan defense forces and on Sunday seized control of the capital city of Kabul.
The Afghan government’s collapse and the ensuing chaos comes in the midst of the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops, who have spent the past 20 years in the country attempting to stabilize the tribal nation and fighting terrorist forces.
The Times News spoke with several local veterans who served in the country to get their reaction and thoughts on what might happen next for the embattled nation.
MAJ. JON MCCORMACK, USMC
McCormack spent 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, served two tours in Iraq (2003 and 2004) and one in Afghanistan (2012). He retired in April as an infantry platoon commander with the 1st Marine Division and currently lives in Gray.
Though the fall of the Afghan government did not surprise McCormack, he said the speed in which it happened was quicker than he thought it would be.
“I thought they would put up a little fight, especially up north, but it was only a matter of time,” McCormack said. “There was never any nationalism or rally of support behind the cause of nationalism. It’s too tribal. Even the Afghan military guys couldn’t get on the same sheet of music because there was always some internal, tribal quarrels.”
Conditions on the ground in Afghanistan are changing by the day, with thousands of people attempting to get out of the country for fear of their lives. McCormack predicts the Taliban will retain control of the country and first try and get foreign governments to accept their position.
“I think (the Taliban) will try and do that through putting out policies that are inclusive, but everything behind the scenes will be back to pre-9/11 business,” McCormack said. “They’ll put on a front internationally, but I think they’ll get an iron fist over the country pretty quick.”
STAFF SGT. RUSS HUBBARD, ARMY
Kingsport resident Russ Hubbard lived in a village in Afghanistan in 2010 with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. During his tour, three of Hubbard’s friends he worked with in Afghanistan were killed.
Hubbard called the retaking of Afghanistan by the Taliban “really tragic.”
“I think it looks terrible ... but I don’t see anything that would be problems outside the borders of Afghanistan,” Hubbard said. “(Afghans) put on a god show, but at the end of the day you can’t trust them. I’m sure that’s not a universal thing, but the ones I dealt with, they’re not scared to have two or three deals going at the same time.”
COL. MIKE MANNING, USMC
The Afghan people have been described as tough and hardy, having dealt with foreign invaders, poor political leadership and tough climates for thousands of years. Most of the people fall along tribal lines and do not describe themselves as Afghan, which is one reason Col. Mike Manning (USMC retired) is not surprised by the recent events in Kabul.
“I kind of expected it. We didn’t learn from history, and every nation that’s gone into that country has left. There’s a reason for that,” Manning said. “(Afghanistan) will never be what we consider a first-world nation or even a third-world nation because the Afghan people don’t call themselves Afghans. They call themselves by their cultural background.”
Manning, who retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years of service, commanded a battalion in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. He lives in Eidson and is currently the veterans services officer for Hawkins County.
“If you’re going to go into a country like that, you need to stay as long as it takes,” Manning said. “Twenty years may seem long to us, but if you’re going to change a country, you have to change it generationally.”
SGT. MAJ. DAVID DOUTHAT, ARMY
Douthat served two tours in Afghanistan — in 2010 and 2013 — and his job was to dismantle bases and turn them back over to the Afghans. He retired from the Army in November, came back from Iraq a year ago and currently lives in Colonial Heights.
“We keep doing the same thing, leaving people in a bind,” Douthat said of the latest news coming out of Afghanistan. “We went in and there’s a number of Afghan people who chose to be on our side, to make their country better, and we just left them. I think we’re short sighted.”
Douthat admits that spending 20 years in Afghanistan is a long time but points out that 75 years is a long time to be in Germany and Japan and 60 years to be in South Korea.
“We went into an area where people are very illiterate, and it was going to take longer for them to stand on their own two feet. We decided it was too hard and just quit, which frustrates and aggravates me,” Douthat said. “We did the same thing in Iraq in 2007 and had to send all these troops in there to take back the same land that we had and gave up.
“I don’t think the American people can stand for the genocide that’s getting ready to happen.”