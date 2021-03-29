Officials from American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 held a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony that also paid tribute to the 58 military service members from Washington County who were killed in the war.
One of the Vietnam War dead listed at the top of a monument at the veterans memorial, located at the west end of Kiwanis Park at the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way, is Harold Gene Ayers.
He grew up near the Nolichucky River on Tennessee Highway 107 before volunteering for the Army.
Ayers was killed in action on Jan. 24, 1966. His brother, Johnny Ayers, is a Vietnam-era Army veteran who served in West Germany. The brothers, like their father — a World War II veteran — were all members of 1st Infantry Division.
Johnny Ayers rang a bell on Monday for his brother and each of the other 57 service members from Washington County as their names were read aloud at the ceremony.
“I very proud of my brother, and all who served in that war,” Ayers said.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 to honor the 9 million men and women who served in the military during that period of time.
More than 2.7 million served in Vietnam, and 770,000 of those Vietnam War veterans are living today. Records show 58,000 were killed and more than 304,000 U.S. service personnel were wounded in Vietnam, and 1,253 are still listed as missing in action.
Monday’s Vietnam War Veterans Day observance also included a Missing Man Table presentation by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 979, which featured a table for one, covered in a white cloth with an American flag.
On the table sits a single red rose in a vase with a red ribbon around it, one candle, a Bible and a single chair.