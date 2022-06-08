MOUNT CARMEL — After the bombing started in Sumy, Ukraine, Oksana Lypska, 42, knew she had to take her two children and find safety. She had to leave the country.
Yulia Wright, 38, of Mount Carmel, met Lypska as a child in Kazakhstan. In 1996, Wright and her family relocated to the United States, while Lypska moved to Ukraine with her father.
“We kept in touch throughout all those years, and then when the war happened, I kept making sure she’s OK,” Wright said. “That her town wasn’t touched, but then it did get touched.”
Lypska does not speak any English, so Wright acted as her translator during an interview conducted by the Times News.
At first, Lypska didn’t believe the war was actually happening.
“(I) didn’t think it was gonna get to the point of killing women and children and bombing schools, hospitals and daycares,” Lypska said.
A nearby bombing damaged Lypska’s home in Sumy, which is 30 miles from the Russian border.
“When (I heard) the sirens or an airplane, (we) just grabbed blankets and pillows and go as far away as possible like in the hallways or in the corners but close to the bearing walls,” she said. “(We) live high up in a 10-floor building, so if something crashes, the building would shake.”
Lypska knew that Ukraine was no longer a safe place for herself and her two children, Maksym, who is 14, and Alisa, who is 3.
“(I) was ready to go anywhere as long as it was a safe spot,” she said. “(I) didn’t think about anything other than save the kids and go somewhere safer.”
So Lypska waited for a spot in a minivan, which was taking people out of the city closer to the Romanian border. The family left their home with whatever they could fit into a backpack. Finally, after three days of travel, they arrived at a school that had been turned into a shelter.
Wright started to research what options Lypska had to leave Ukraine. She spoke with an attorney and struggled to find a legal way to bring her to the U.S.
Then Wright learned of a Russian church in Sacramento that is helping Ukrainian refugees cross the Mexico border into the U.S. and get humanitarian parole. Wright informed Lypska that the trip to Tijuana would be long and difficult since she didn’t speak English.
Lypska told Wright, “I have nobody anywhere else.” So she decided to make the difficult journey to America to be with her friend.
“So, I took my savings and (bought their plane tickets) because I would feel really guilty if I had a chance and didn’t do it and left them there to just survive,” Wright said.
It took Lypska four to five days to reach Mexico.
“It was really nerve-racking that whole week while they were traveling,” Wright said. “I didn’t sleep because I wanted to be on the phone with them or at least available for them anytime to call. We did have moments when she couldn’t communicate with people. It was really scary because she didn’t have that language and dragged two kids with her through the whole world, pretty much.”
After reaching the United States, Lypska stayed with Wright’s sister for about two months before reaching her final destination on June 5.
“Lypska’s actually enjoying the Tri-Cities or Tennessee in general,” Wright said. “California is dry; the grass is brown; the air is hot. So, when she got here, she was looking at this all nature, and she was just like, ‘Wow, this is all great, and the grass is actually green.’ ”
In preparation for Lypska’s arrival, Wright posted on the Nextdoor app looking for things the family needed, like clothes and a bed. This post caught the attention of Norma Evans, the owner of Heart Hollow, a cut flower farm.
“When the war in Ukraine broke out, we wanted to do something, but we didn’t really know where we could donate,” Evans said. “We were having a hard time trying to decide, but when we saw Yulia’s posting, I thought that it would be better if we could help locally.”
Evans created a fundraiser for the family by offering a sunflower subscription because sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine. So far, they have raised $1,700 and still have 11 subscriptions remaining. Evans said some people have donated without buying a subscription.
Wright and the Lypska family have also received support from First Presbyterian Church and others through Wright’s post on Nextdoor.
“I told her a lot of people are praying for you, and a lot of people are already waiting for you, and they are really excited to have you here,” Wright said. “I think that may have given her a little bit more motivation thinking that even though she’s physically alone, she’s not really alone, and people care.”
Lypska and her family were able to enter the country using humanitarian parole. However, this type of immigration status doesn’t give her work authorization, so she relies solely on Wright’s support.
“I cannot go back at this point,” Lypska said. “I can only go forward and (Wright) made me feel like I’m still needed; therefore, it gave me the courage to go cross and try; to take that chance and go through it.”