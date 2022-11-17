WISE — WISE-FM started as Virginia’s westernmost public radio station out of a former UVA Wise faculty residence more than two decades ago, as it grew from a combination of locally produced programming and help from Virginia Tech’s own WVTF-FM.
After several years being owned by WVTF but with no local programming, Emory & Henry College’s own public radio station WEHC-FM is bringing more of a far Southwest Virginia element back to WISE’s daily schedule.
Ivy Sheppard, WEHC’s general manager, and hosts of the station’s own music and informational programs started broadcasting on WISE’s airwaves on Saturday at 6 p.m. The E&H debut marks a partnership between the school and Virginia Tech, which holds WISE’s broadcast license.
“One of the reasons we were able to persuade WVTF to let us broadcast was our ability to produce local programs,” Sheppard said Wednesday. “We have classical, ethnic and world music programs and I host an old-time music program, too.”
While WVTF will continue to broadcast its long-time morning and afternoon NPR lineup featuring BBC, Morning Edition and All Things Considered from midnight to 1 p.m., Sheppard said WEHC’s staff picks up the weekday 1-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight slots with WEHC-produced content.
On weekends, WEHC covers the 1-5 p.m. and 6 to midnight slots, and Sheppard said area fans of news quiz program “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” can still get their weekend fix as before.
“With our expansion onto WISE-FM, this fits with our motto ‘The Voice of Southwest Virginia,’” said Sheppard, “and we want to be the voice of all of Southwest Virginia.”
Calling herself an “obsessive radio nut,” Sheppard said the idea of expanding local programming fit with what she and other program hosts wanted to do in Southwest Virginia. WEHC’s offerings have several strong links to the Wise County area, she said, including Ed Hibbitts’ Oldies Hour on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. on WISE.
“It delighted (Hibbitts) to get back with his family and friends in Wise,” Sheppard said. “We’ve also got (UVA Wise professor) Heather Evans’ show on politics, “Red, White and Confused.”
Sheppard also highlighted former news photographer and longtime Santa Claus Bill McKee’s 6 p.m. Saturday “The Road Unknown” for a variety of themed music from blues and Motown to several other forks in the musical road.
“I’m tickled that Bill was able to kick things off for us Saturday,” said Sheppard.
Other offerings on WISE range from jazz, Americana, Memphis blues, bluegrass, gospel and classical programs, Sheppard said.
In recent weeks, Sheppard and WEHC staff have been working with technicians to repair three of the original WISE broadcast repeaters.
Listeners now can hear WISE/WEHC on 91.3 FM in the Pound/Clintwood area, 90.5 FM in the Wise area and 91.7 in the Norton area. Repairs to the Big Stone Gap repeater 90.1 FM should be finished in the near future, she added.
Sheppard said she has learned one fun fact since working on the WISE partnership.
“It’s one of only three U.S. radio stations where the call letters spell out the station’s location,” Sheppard said. “The others are WACO in Texas and WARE in Massachusetts.”
WEHC will be celebrating its 30th on-air anniversary and the WISE expansion Feb. 10 at E&H’s McGlothlin Center of the Arts with a live edition of variety show “The Sampler” hosted by Sheppard and WEHC personality Ed Davis.
The show — also a $25,000 fundraiser for the station to help cover the WISE signal expansion — includes live musical performances by Five Mile Mountain Road Band, storyteller Isaac Freeman and appearances by former program hosts and special guests.
“We also want to broadcast programs from the Wise County area too,” Sheppard said. “They want to keep abreast of local issues and politics and drive down the road singing along with a familiar Stanley Brothers song or reveling in the success of new up-and-coming regional bands such as Winchester 49. Radio is a magic medium that connects, that shares voices and ideas.”
For more information on WEHC and WISE programming, the Feb. 10 fundraiser, streaming and frequencies, visit online: www.ehc.edu/wehc/ .