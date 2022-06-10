ROGERSVILLE — The Of One Accord Ministry’s Lunch Box Summer Food Program is up and running, providing Hawkins County children with healthy lunches.
Meals are available to any child 18 and younger free of charge. The program will pick kids up on a school bus, where they will sit and enjoy their lunch.
Currently, the bus will be going only to five locations, but the program will expand into neighborhoods in the Surgoinsville, Carters Valley and Church Hill areas on July 1.
Lunches will also be available at the Shepherd’s Center at 306 E. Main St. in Rogersville from 11 a.m. to noon.
June 2022 Bus Route
- Stoney Point Mobile Home Park, 2901 Main St., Surgoinsville, 11-11:20 a.m.
- Country Lane Mobile Home Park, 152-162 Country Lane Road, Surgoinsville, 11:30-11:50 a.m.
- Swift Park, 203 W. Spring St., Rogersville, 12:10-12:30 p.m.
- Rogersville City Park, 311 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, 12:40-1:10 p.m.
July 2022 Rogersville Bus Route
- Harmon Drive Apartments, Harmon Drive, 11-11:20 a.m.
- Terrance Apartments, 801 W. Broadway, 11:30- 11:50 a.m.
- Locust Circle, 908-1006 Locust St., 11:55 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Swift Park, 203 W. Spring St., 12:25-12:45 p.m.
- Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson St., 12:55-1:15 p.m.
- Dylan Heights Mobile Home Park, 215 Stanley Valley Road, 1:25-1:45 p.m.
- Rogersville City Park, 311 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, 1:55-2:25 p.m.
July 2022 Surgoinsville/ Church Hill Bus Route
- Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main St., Surgoinsville, 11-11:20 a.m.
- Country Lane MHP, Country Lane Road, Surgoinsville, 11:25-11:45 a.m.
- Cross Roads Mobile Home Park, 233 Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill, 12-12:20 p.m.
- Rolling Hill Mobile Home Park, 4733 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, 12:40-1 p.m.
- Hidden Acres, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, 1:10-1:30 p.m.
- Derrick Park/ Providence, 710 Ordinance Drive, Church Hill, 1:40-2:10 p.m.
- Carters Crossing Mobile Home Park, 416 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, 2:25-2:45 p.m.
More Information
For more information about the Lunch Box Summer Program, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hawkins-County-Lunch-Box-Program-188966687821123.