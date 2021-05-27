By MATTHEW LANE
BAILEYTON — Danny Karst and Brandon Stamper were driving down Interstate 81 on Tuesday afternoon like any other drive on a normal day of the week.
The two men, along with former Kingsport City Manager John Campbell, had been meeting with the city manager of Sevierville and were heading home to the Tri-Cities.
Just a few minutes later, they would be pulling a trapped driver from a wrecked tow truck, seconds before the cab became engulfed in flames.
The scene was surreal and something the two men say they still can’t believe happened.
The wreck occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in a northbound lane of I-81 near mile marker 35.
A tow truck driven by De Honeycutt of Chuckey was assisting a tractor-trailer driven by Daryll Packer of Fayetteville, N.C., who had pulled onto the shoulder after having blown two tires, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
At that time, Honeycutt pulled from the shoulder in front of a 2004 Volvo driven by Ronald Forsyth of Woodbury, New Jersey. The two vehicles collided and the tow truck ended up in the middle of the road.
“I saw the accident happen and stuff was flying in the air,” Karst said. “We drove by it and by the time we went by, somebody was already trying to get in the truck to help (Honeycutt). There was a small fire burning and we could see fuel.”
Once Karst pulled past the accident, he and Stamper got out and went to the cab of the truck. It had crumpled due to the collision and Honeycutt was lying half in and half out, with his legs stuck underneath the seat.
“You could see it was starting to catch fire and two other people were trying to pull him out. He was hung up and they couldn’t get him loose,” Stamper said, adding that he grabbed Honeycutt under the arms, while others pulled him by the waist and legs.
“By that time the back of the cab had caught fire. At this point, it was ... we either get him out or we’re going to watch him burn to death.”
Soon after, the four men pulled Honeycutt from the cab and into the grass about 150 feet away from the burning vehicle. About 45 seconds later, Karst and Stamper said the vehicle was engulfed.
“It pops into your mind as it’s going on, do I really want to do this?” Stamper said. “At the same time, I would hope someone would do the same thing for me, a family member or loved one ... do what they could to save someone in that situation.”
Karst said the whole situation was surreal and doesn’t believe he and Stamper could have pulled Honeycutt out of the cab by themselves.
“I believe it’s self-protection to do that. You’re living what he’s living, so you want to go get him out because it could be you in that situation,” Karst said.