KINGSPORT — It was Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull versus Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable in a battle of the bells Wednesday morning.
May the best ringer win.
In reality, the two mayors volunteered to ring the bell outside a Walmart Supercenter for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program. It was dubbed a “Ring Off” event — a friendly competition to see who could raise the most money in two hours.
Both mayors felt confident in their bellringing prowess.
“It’s all for a good cause, to help the Salvation Army to help others,” Shull said as he stood outside the grocery entrance to Walmart.
Down on the other end of the property stood Venable, wearing a red sweater and white cowboy hat.
“Let’s just say I brought a blank check, so I’m going to win,” Venable joked. “I’ve always wanted to do this ... and I’ve never had the chance, so I said I’ll take my lunch hour and come down and do this.”
The results of the Ring Off will be unveiled on Thursday.
IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has set a goal to raise $125,000 during the 2021 Red Kettle season.
At end of the day on Tuesday, the Salvation Army had raised just over $45,000, which is well behind the pace at this time last year. Capt. Aaron Abram said that leaves him very concerned the Salvation Army will not be able to meet its goal by Dec. 24.
Which is why the Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to man the Red Kettles from now through Christmas Eve. Any individuals or groups interested in volunteering can register online at registertoring.com or call the office at (423) 246-6671.
“The fact is, the bells cannot ring themselves. We have less than half of the number of paid ringers we have had in years past. We are also seeing a dip in the number of volunteer bellringers,” said Abram. “We believe the latter to be due to ongoing concerns related to the pandemic, however, the Salvation Army has protocols in place to make sure that our bellringers are safe as they ring the bell.”
What many people may not know is that the funds raised through the Red Kettle event are not just limited to the Salvation Army’s Christmas work, Abram said. The funds stretch well into the year.
“They are used to help pay utility bills, rent, provide food bags in our pantry, serve meals in our daily soup kitchen, meet the needs of seniors, and send local children to summer camp on Dale Hollow Lake in Kentucky, just to name a few things,” Abram said. “If we are not able to raise the funds we need we will have to make some difficult decisions about where we can make cuts in expenses so that we can meet our obligations. There really is no way to make cuts without it leaving someone without.”
For more information about the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, like them on Facebook or visit their website at www.salvationarmykingsport.org.