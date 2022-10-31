He stood there.
The beach was long gone, replaced with developments and concrete. The beach was no longer there, but the memories still remained.
A marker was the only thing standing that connected the past to the future and where Jim Moore stood for a few minutes, thinking of his father, who had landed at that same beach in Incheon, South Korea, 72 years before.
“Just standing at that monument meant everything to me,” Moore said.
Moore and his wife, Brenda, visited South Korea for two weeks and recently returned. It wasn’t a sight-seeing tour. It was a discovery tour.
He was there to discover more about his father, James “Fred” Johnson.
The first place Jim went to was the place Fred landed when he came to South Korea, just before he went missing in action in December 1950 while fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea during the Korean War.
Fred Johnson was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. Jim never got to meet his father. His father went missing, presumably killed, a month before Jim was born.
Standing in what is now city, Jim felt a closeness to the man he’d never met. It felt like there was finally some closure between father and son.
Fred’s story
Fred grew up in Southwest Virginia, and at the age of 16 he lied about his age and joined the U.S. Army, a year before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
During World War II, Johnston served with the 147th Infantry Regiment, taking part in engagements in the Aleutian Islands, Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa. His unit was nicknamed “The Cavemen.”
Fred came back home, married Teresa, Jim’s mother, and got out of the service. But the lure of the Army made him rejoin, Jim said.
During that time, Fred was also saved, Jim said. Then the Korean War broke out, and Fred and his unit headed west and to his fate at Chosin Reservoir.
Fred’s remains have never been identified.
The discovery
The Moores took a whirlwind tour across South Korea, landing in Incheon then spending time in Seoul. They also got to visit the Korean demilitarized zone and went to the city of Busan. They visited two national cemeteries with Fred’s name engraved on them.
Jim said a highlight was standing at the United Nations National Cemetery in Busan. He stood at a monument, holding a picture of his father when some South Koreans walked by. They started clapping for him.
For the first week in South Korea, the couple stayed with the Revisit Korea program. The next week they were hosted by the Far East Broadcasting Co. as guests of Dr. Billy Kim, known as the South Korean Billy Graham.
During the stay with FEBC, they were able to visit several broadcast stations across South Korea that broadcast the gospel across South Korea and into North Korea.
The other defining moment for the family was visiting the demilitarized zone. Jim said they traveled across the countryside and for several miles followed barbed wire and razor fence. Just across that sat Communist North Korea.
He said they visited a part of the DMZ where President Donald Trump had met with Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
While there, he and Brenda walked 10 feet into North Korea. Emotion ran through him as he thought about the fact that he now stood in the country where his father’s remains are.
“That was a very significant event for me,” he said.
The final step
“We’re still kind of soaking in all that happened. It was so unbelievable,” Moore said. “It was like God opened doors and we walked through.”
The entire time, one passage from the Bible kept ringing through him. Romans 8:28.
Wherever he went, the passage struck him.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose,” the verse states.
The visit let Jim know his father did not die in vain. Everywhere he looked, he saw freedom, he said. South Korea was a developed country with prosperity.
But there’s one thing still left.
“There’s only one step left for us,” Jim said. “Just one step. That is that my father’s remains will be identified, and we can give him a hero’s burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery with the rest of the heroes of the ages.”