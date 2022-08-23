WISE — A treatment that local health care workers say has proven effective in treating early- onset COVID-19 is about to get harder to find and more expensive.
Teresa Tyson, CEO of The Health Wagon, said Monday that monoclonal antibody infusions have been “100% effective” in helping treat patients who have contracted the virus.
While The Health Wagon has been able to provide 8,000 treatments using the infusion within the past year, Tyson said, The Health Wagon and other free clinics that have been able to access the treatment at no cost through the federal Department of Health and Human Services are about to see that access stop in about a week.
Tyson said Congress has not renewed funding to supply monoclonal antibody doses through the end of the federal fiscal year. That means the doses will be supplied through commercial means by September, she said, and each dose costs about $2,100.
The Health Wagon started a monoclonal antibody infusion center about a year ago, Tyson said, with uninsured and underinsured patients able to get the treatment at no cost.
Ethan Collins, a nurse practitioner who helps oversee the Health Wagon infusion center, said producers such as Eli Lilly have been able to manufacture the treatment and adapt it to COVID variants successfully. If The Health Wagon and other medical service providers can no longer go through federally funded supply channels, he added, the anti-viral Paxlovid may become the only option available for organizations serving the underinsured or uninsured.
Collins said Paxlovid is an effective treatment in many cases, but it has some disadvantages in some rural health settings. Many of the medications used to treat health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure do not react well with Paxlovid, he said, and the protocol for taking the multi-pill medication may be hard for some patients trying to take it at home.
Patients using Paxlovid require monitoring of their kidney function, Collins added, and that becomes an issue for patients suffering from high blood pressure or diabetes.
“Often with high blood pressure and diabetes you see uncontrolled kidney function that’s just about short,” Collins said. “Paxlovid is not a terrible medicine, but if you’re prescribing it for a patient and you have to wait for kidney function test results, monoclonal antibodies don’t carry that kind of baggage.”
Tyson said she is not aware of a patient assistance program at Eli Lilly like those for other commercially-supplied medicines.
“That takes decision making out of health care providers’ hands,” Tyson said.
“This is the worst crisis we’ve faced since we’ve been able to offer the treatment,” Collins said, adding that the situation becomes more complicated when one considers that the demand for monoclonal antibodies often is higher in rural areas than urban areas because of a variety of factors including income and higher incidences of medical conditions that impact kidney functions.
“Putting all our eggs in one basket with Paxlovid and being left with maybe one option is not good,” said Collins. “If we’ve learned anything about COVID after two years, it’s that it adapts.”
Tyson said The Health Wagon and counterparts she has contacted are trying to find alternate sources for monoclonal antibodies, including appeals to hospitals and larger health systems for any surplus doses they may have.
Tyson encouraged Southwest Virginia residents to contact their senators and members of Congress to consider restoring funding for monoclonal antibody treatment.
Contact members of Congress at https://www.congress.gov/contact-us