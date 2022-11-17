MOUNTAIN HOME — One month from today, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home VA Cemetery to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on the graves of those interred there.

How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends on the generosity of the community.

