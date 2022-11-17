Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, touches a stone during a Wreaths Across America cere- mony. In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans, and other groups and individuals who had helped with their annual veterans wreath ceremony in Arlington, formed Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit group, to continue and expand the effort.
CONTRIBUTED/Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America
Contributed/Wreaths Across America
A Daniel Boone High School cadet kneels after placing a wreath on a grave at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
MOUNTAIN HOME — One month from today, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home VA Cemetery to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on the graves of those interred there.
How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends on the generosity of the community.
“We’ve got 17,000-plus burials at the VA, and we did about 8,000 wreaths last year. We hope to do even more this year,” said Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council President Sam Jones. “Ultimately, we’d love to be able to do them all.”
The wreaths placed to honor veterans at Mountain Home — and at cemeteries around the world — during Wreaths Across America Day are paid for and provided by local businesses, civic groups, families and individuals who want to remember veterans at Christmastime.
TC-MAC and Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 lead the local effort to recruit sponsors and share Wreaths Across America’s year-round mission to “Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.”
Each $15 sponsorship raised here stays here, providing a wreath at Mountain Home. In addition, through WAA’s $5 give back program, local groups raise funds for their philanthropic efforts while also raising wreath sponsorships for local service members.
“It would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach, if we do not support other like-minded programs serving their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, and our national office provides the tools so you can be confident that you are supporting a local program giving back in your community.”
For TC-MAC, it’s a win-win. “A wreath is $15. If you go through us, $5 comes back to TC-MAC, and we use that in the community to help meet the needs of veterans who are facing issues today,” Jones said. “So, in essence, one sponsorship helps in two ways.”
Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm and click the red “Sponsor Wreaths” button to sponsor a wreath at Mountain Home. To support a specific group or sponsor organization, simply click the “Groups” tab at the top of the page. All sponsorships are tax-deductible.
This year, across the country more than 3,400 locations including Mountain Home will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17.
“Anyone who has never been to one of the wreath-laying ceremonies should come,” Jones said. “It’s really something to see and very moving.”