GATE CITY — A local emergency was declared Wednesday afternoon for the Cliff Mountain area of Duffield, which has been without water since late last year.
Four community residents addressed the Scott County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week and asked for a solution to the issue. Each described the situation as desperate.
“You don’t realize how much water you have to have to live until you don’t have it,” said Margaret Minton. “It’s an odd thing when you get up every morning and you say, ‘Lord, I thank you that we’ve got two gallons of water sitting on our back porch.’ It’s to that point with us. Not having water is no fun; you’ve got to have it to live.”
What’s the problem?
Greg Boles said the wells in the community suddenly went dry in November, leaving six homes on Blackgum Lane with no water and no explanation for what caused the issue.
“All the families that have been involved in this, they’re mostly elderly people, disabled people; they’ve got kids, grandkids. … Right now, we’re in dire straits as far as water,” Boles said.
The families have been buying drinking water and using limited reservoir water from the Duffield Fire Department for household needs. Scott County Emergency Management has also delivered bottled water every two weeks or made it available for residents to pick up.
Wanda Rogers said she and the other affected families have, on several occasions, contacted Mike Dishman of the Scott County Public Service Authority, Delegate Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO and others asking for help, but no cause or solution has been found.
What could be done?
At last week’s meeting, Dishman said he became aware of the issue in December, but solving the problem with a water line extension wouldn’t be feasible due to the steep and rocky nature of the land.
“Our engineers looked at a project for that system to provide water for those folks,” Dishman said. “Unfortunately, it would cost $111,000 per house for those who signed up, due to the elevation change, due to having to pump it, having to have a tank, due to the rocky terrain. At that cost per connection, my engineers tell me there’s just no way this would get funded.”
Dishman said the only solution he could think of to fix the problem would be to establish a cistern system, with one cistern at each home. While cistern water might not be safe to drink, Dishman said, it would provide water for other household uses.
On Wednesday morning, County Administrator Freda Starnes called a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to further discuss the declaration of a local emergency.
“With zero water, we’ve got to do something. … For those people, that’s a state of emergency,” Supervisor Danny Mann said last week. “That’s just the way I look at it.”