PENNINGTON GAP — The first Lee County Healthy Day may be less than five months away, but organizers say its success depends on strong local involvement.
Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy, representing the Health Wagon, brought that message to several local organizations and state agency representatives at Leeman Field Wednesday.
“The success of this event is that it’s everyone’s event,” Smiddy told the 13 representatives of groups such as the Lincoln Memorial University Dental School, Virginia Department of Health, Lee County government, Town of Pennington Gap, Appalachian Miles for Smiles and other local volunteers.
Healthy Day, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, will bring health service organizations together at Leeman Field for a day of medical, dental and behavioral health services free to the public.
Smiddy said that experiences with a range of free clinics over the past two decades in Southwest Virginia have shown that dental and optometric services are typically those in the highest demand at such events. Those two areas of care will have a strong focus at the Healthy Day, he added.
In recent years, Smiddy added, events such as the annual summer Remote Area Medical clinic held in Lee County have seen a decline in local patients attending them because of large numbers of patients outside the area making it harder to get in for services.
Dr. Denise Terese-Koch, dean of the LMU Dental School, said the event poses an opportunity to improve adults’ and children’s connection with a developing “dental home” of local services and facilities in Southwest Virginia. That dental home can include the Health Wagon’s new dental clinic in Wise, LMU dental and dental assistant students, and the university’s planned clinic facilities as part of the dental school.
“The (Remote Area Medical) events showed we can bring services here,” said Lee County Administrator Dane Poe, “but RAM outgrew us. We weren’t able to bring the numbers of local patients as before, but we still have people in need of services here.”
Poe asked Healthy Day participating groups to let him know as soon as possible about the numbers of patients they expect to serve.
Volunteer Melanie Jorgensen asked about how Healthy Day can be the basis for more pediatric dental care programs in the county’s schools. Terese-Koch said, with Virginia licensing provisions for out-of-state medical/dental professionals, her school could help organize monthly trips to schools to provide sealants and fluoride treatments to students on a regular basis.
Healthy Day, Terese-Koch noted, also offers a chance to start educating kids and parents about the importance of oral health.
“The goal is not to anesthetize a child and extract a tooth if we can do sealants and treatment and educate them on preventative care,” Terese-Koch added.
Smiddy said the event will be based on each participating organization using a predetermined site with water and power at Leeman Field. Those groups will be responsible for handling registration and patient care, with volunteers helping guide patients to other care providers.
Appalachian Miles for Smiles coordinator Frank Waldo said the organization’s mobile dental trailer will help provide treatment chairs. Smiddy said LMU’s first cohort of first-year dental and dental assistant students will provide a valuable volunteer base.
The event already has a stable financial base for this year, but Smiddy asked that anyone wanting to make donations can direct them to dental services. That will help expand the lab fee base for making dentures for patients. Further donations can help make Healthy Day a regular annual event, he added.
Online: https://thehealthwagon.org/