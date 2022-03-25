The Bloomingdale Ruritan along with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recently honored a constable for more than 50 years of service.
Henry Price was honored with a plaque and a certificate of recognition and appreciation from Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners.
Price is one of the longest-serving constables in Tennessee and was instrumental in establishing the East Tennessee Constable Association in 2018. Price’s family includes his wife, Pearly, and daughters, Judy and Barbara.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.