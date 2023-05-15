From a young age, Sharon Kiser knew that there was something special about books and the places they took you to — which sparked her passion and desire to tell stories of her own.

“I have always wanted to write. I fell in love with words and books when I was very young,” Kiser said. “My mother used to carry a notebook around in her apron pocket and every time i would hear a new word, she would write it down and then at night we would go over the words and make sentences or even stories out of what was on the notebook.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you