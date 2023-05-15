From a young age, Sharon Kiser knew that there was something special about books and the places they took you to — which sparked her passion and desire to tell stories of her own.
“I have always wanted to write. I fell in love with words and books when I was very young,” Kiser said. “My mother used to carry a notebook around in her apron pocket and every time i would hear a new word, she would write it down and then at night we would go over the words and make sentences or even stories out of what was on the notebook.”
Before Kiser ever stepped foot into kindergarten, she had learned to read.
“I’ve just always loved books, and reading, and words,” Kiser said. “Then when I was in first grade, my teacher told me I was as dumb as a head of cabbage and that I would never amount to anything. I believed that and I lived that for many years. As I got older and went to college and began doing things, I knew I still wanted to write, but I had that vision of me as a head of cabbage.”
Kiser said she pushed that image aside and continued her passion by writing plays for church, newsletters for organizations she was involved in and any other avenue she could take to pursue her love for writing.
“When my youngest child went to his first year of college, I decided to give writing a try. So I sent out magazine articles, and when they were bought and published — I was shocked, so I kept doing that for several years,” she said. “I had about 700 magazine articles published on every subject you can imagine because magazines started giving me assignments. But what I really wanted to write was fiction because that was my dream.”
Kiser’s novel “That End of Lilac Lane” was picked up by a publisher and published, but they ended up parting ways and Kiser took the rights back to her work.
“I have now re-published it as a second edition and the sequel is coming out very soon,” she said. “I am really excited.”
Along the way, because she loved words, Kiser said she was doing a lot of speaking, storytelling, and freelance writing.
“I stayed busy with words,” she noted. “With this novel, the vision of me with the cabbage head drove ‘That End of Lilac Lane,’ “ Kiser said. “I realized I had taken something someone said that really didn’t make any difference at all and wasn’t who I was. I met other people that valued themselves by what other people had said in a negative way and it affected their life and who they were.”
As a Christian, Kiser said she realized that her worth and who she is in in Jesus, not what other people say or anything else.
“The main character, Sarah Emily came to me and was whispering her story. It represents people who are searching for who they are,” Kiser said. “A whole story about (Sarah Emily’s) life came to me and I kept adding to it and making notes. Then we the time came, i had her and it was time to write it. And once I got this one finished, I knew there was more to her story and I needed to continue.”
Kiser’s story “That End of Lilac Lane” can be found on Amazon.