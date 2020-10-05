GATE CITY — Does the rising cost of electric bills have you scared to turn on your heat?
If so, Appalachian Community Action Agency is offering assistance through its weatherization assistance program.
Who: Appalachian Community Action Agency (AppCAA) serves low- to moderate-income individuals in Scott, Lee and Wise counties and the city of Norton. It offers programs for children, business and economic development, volunteering, and housing and community solutions.
What: October is National Energy Action Month, and AppCAA is spotlighting its weatherization assistance program, which provides funds to reduce the heating and cooling costs for low-income families, particularly the elderly, individuals with disabilities and families with children. Administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, the program is free and available to those who rent or own their own home.
How: Applications are now being accepted for the program. For more information, call one of the following numbers: (276) 452-2441 for Scott County; (276) 346-0054 for Lee County; or (276) 524-4081 for Wise County.