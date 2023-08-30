KINGSPORT - Some local agencies have scrambled teams in order to help with the aftermaths of Hurricane Idalia as it ravaged North Florida and South Georgia Wednesday.
Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said the electric company has sent personnel and equipment to the area after a Florida utility asked for help with potential outages.
“We are staged in Georgia right now and are awaiting damage/outages to see if our crews will continue on to Florida, go elsewhere or head back home,” Hall said. “We sent about 60 employees with approximately 40 trucks.”
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Chief Jim Perry said the Region 1 Ambulance Strike Team had prepared all Tuesday to head to Florida, if needed.
He said the team from northeast Tennessee was prepared to send four personnel, a strike team leader, a command trailer and a life-support ambulance from Sullivan County and two personnel and a life-support ambulance from Washington County.
By Wednesday, though, the team had been given orders to stand down.
The Salvation Army reported that it was helping out with the disaster efforts. Capt. Aaron Abrams said Wednesday that, at this time, there was no one being called locally to help. But that could change depending upon the amount of damage uncovered as the waters recede from the hurricane surge.
BrightRidge, who also covers electricity in parts of Sullivan County, has released two Wolfe Tree contractor crews to travel to assignments in Florida. Tim Whaley, public relations and governmental affairs director, said no BrightRidge personnel nor electric contractors have been requested as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, which goes from the Chattanooga to Radford, Virginia, areas, urged member churches Wednesday to contribute to the United Methodist Committee on Relief or UMCOR and to help provide and put together cleaning buckets and personal hygiene kits sent to disaster areas. https://umcmission.org/umcor/
The Rev. Mike Sluder, director connectional ministries and missions for the Alcoa, Tennessee-based Holston Conference, said Wednesday response teams may be sent later from the Appalachian District, which includes Kingsport, and the Three Rivers District, which includes Johnson City.
They are two of 14 districts in the Holston Conference.
“UMCOR is already in conversations,” Sluder said.
He said annual conferences in Florida, South Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina likely will receive UMCOR emergency grants to help with the hurricane disaster relief, followed by possible deployment of disaster relief teams.
He said new buckets and kits will be needed to replenish the supply used for this hurricane and to be one hand for any future ones.
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said there had been no calls of assistance for the Kingsport Fire Department as of Wednesday.
Staff Writers Rick Wagner, Allison Winters and Tessa Worley contributed to this report.
