KINGSPORT - Some local agencies have scrambled teams in order to help with the aftermaths of Hurricane Idalia as it ravaged North Florida and South Georgia Wednesday.

Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said the electric company has sent personnel and equipment to the area after a Florida utility asked for help with potential outages.


