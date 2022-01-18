KINGSPORT — Government agencies and companies in the Tri-Cities area are helping to manage and control issues caused by snowfall that arrived on Sunday and Monday.
The Tri-Cities area received approximately between 1 and 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Brandon Wasilewski, an NWS meteorologist in Morristown, said temperatures could drop to 20 degrees and possibly drop into the upper teens overnight Monday into today.
Today, temperatures should reach near 40 degrees with sunny skies, which Wasilewski said “should help melt off a lot of the remaining snow.”
Residents should expect temperatures on Wednesday to be in the mid-40s, with a chance of rain late Wednesday night. More snow is in the forecast for Thursday, with a smaller amount of snow expected.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it encountered a large number of accidents in Washington County, which has led the THP to have more troopers on patrol than usual.
“We have called out extra troopers ahead of shifts,” said Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan Hall. “Our goal is to clean interstates, U.S. routes and state routes. We are also working with TDOT to salt roads.”
Hall advised residents against traveling until the snow and ice have melted.
“Unless it is absolutely necessary, stay home,” said Hall. “THP staff is working, but now is not a good time to travel.”
If you are planning to travel, Hall recommends making sure you have a full tank of gas and your phone is charged. He said that you should have an emergency kit that contains “blankets, extra clothes, food and water, a transmitter radio and maybe a flashlight.”
Additionally, Hall said residents should try to check on their elderly neighbors and family members. If anyone needs assistance with a welfare check, they should call local law enforcement.
- To report an accident or receive assistance while traveling, call 847 for assistance.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
According to TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi, “most counties in the western portion of the region (Scott, Morgan, Roane, etc.) are clear and drying.”
Nagi says that TDOT is reallocating “resources to send four trucks to help gang plow from the Anderson County line to the TN/KY state line.”
Nagi said the mountainous counties in Tennessee received a larger amount of snowfall and that TDOT crews are continuing to work in those areas.
In counties where snow is still accumulating on the road, “crews are actively salting, spreading calcium chloride, and plowing roadways as needed to prevent refreeze,” Nagi said on Monday.
Nagi said TDOT will have crews out in the field as long as needed.
Virginia Department of Transportation
According to Michelle Earl, the District Communications Manager for VDOT Bristol, the agency has been preparing for this snowstorm since Friday.
“Crews began working 24-hour shifts Saturday night and will continue working around the clock until roads are cleared,” said Earl. “During a snowstorm, VDOT focuses first on interstate and primary highways such as Routes 23 and 58, then once the snow ends and those primary highways are clear, they will move to the secondary roads (numbered 600 and above).”
VDOT reported at 10 a.m. Monday that “scattered snow and ice patches were reported on the majority of highways in Scott County.”
Residents should call 1-800-367-7623 to report dangerous road conditions, ask transportation questions or get information about the roads in Virginia.
Virginia State Police
“During the current winter storm impacting the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 482 traffic crashes and 486 disabled vehicles since 12:01 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 16) through 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 16),” said Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller. “The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.”
The Virginia State Police advises people not to travel during the storm but says residents should consider adhering to the following safety tips if they decide to go on the roads during the winter storm.
• “Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
• Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle — car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle — before you travel.
• Use your headlights — in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
• Drive for conditions — slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
• Always buckle up.
• Avoid distractions — put down the phone.
• As the storm moves through the state, there will be an increased chance of encountering emergency vehicles assisting motorists. If it is safe to do so, carefully move over and give these responders plenty of room to safely work.”
Kingsport Public Works
City of Kingsport Concrete Crew Leader Justin Timbs said their focus Monday morning was to clear roads so sanitation workers could complete their routes.
“This morning, we were focused on clearing our sanitation routes to get our garbage men out to do their job,” Timbs said. “Then we started going to clean our secondary routes that were pretreated on Friday so that tomorrow people are able to get to work on Tuesday.”
According to Timbs, “most main state routes in Kingsport are clear.”
Appalachian Power
According to Teresa Hall, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, more than 30,000 customers in Virginia were without power early Monday. Outages began Sunday night and rose substantially Monday morning.
“From Sunday night through Monday morning, outages climbed sharply from 5,000 to more than 30,000 this morning,” said Hall.
About 280 customers in the Glade Spring and Gate City areas were without power.
Hall said that workers from other areas came to assist with the restoration of power due to the winter weather.
“Nearly 250 additional workers were requested and arrived in advance of the storm,” Hall said. “The line mechanics and assessors from our sister company Indiana Michigan Power arrived Saturday evening and are currently assisting local crews and contractors with the storm restoration effort.”
Hall said workers are doing their best to restore power quickly, but road conditions may slow down the process.
“Assessors are working to identify damage to facilities, but until the extent of the damage is more fully known, restoration estimates cannot be accurately determined,” said Hall. “Workers are dealing with poor road conditions, primarily on secondary roads, which may slow restoration efforts.”
Appalachian Power also asks that you adhere to the following safety tips about downed power lines.
• Treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.
• Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.
• Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.
• Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.
• Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/
To report an outage online, visit appalachianpower.com/outages/report/
Tri-Cities Airport
Kristi Haulsee, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development at Tri-Cities Airport, said that most of their cancellations have been flights to or from Charlotte, North Carolina.
“American Airlines flights to and from Charlotte have been impacted,” Haulsee said. “The only flight that hasn’t been canceled is flight 6020, which arrives at 4:34 p.m. and departs at 5:59 p.m.”
While passengers can check flight status at triflight.com, they are also advised to check directly with their airline.