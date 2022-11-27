Tyler Hughes

Award-winning banjo player and Big Stone Gap native Tyler Hughes will host the First Saturday Holiday Coffee House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7-9 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.

 Contributed/Southwest Virginia Museum

KINGSPORT — Can you spell F-U-N? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season.

According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local residents to don their ugliest sweaters or dresses and come test their spelling skills during the Adult Spelling Bee & Ugly Sweater Contest fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Bays Mountain Brewing Company, 154 Commerce St., Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations, and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you