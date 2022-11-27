KINGSPORT — Can you spell F-U-N? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season.
According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local residents to don their ugliest sweaters or dresses and come test their spelling skills during the Adult Spelling Bee & Ugly Sweater Contest fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Bays Mountain Brewing Company, 154 Commerce St., Kingsport.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The Ugly Sweater Contest begins at 6:30 and the Spelling Bee starts promptly at 7. ESHTA Egyptian Food Truck will be on site selling food at the event.
Entry in the Ugly Sweater Contest is $5, with prizes awarded for the ugliest sweaters.
Individual entry into the Adult Spelling Bee is $25 and includes complimentary entry into the Ugly Sweater Contest. Prizes will be awarded for the champion and runners-up, and there will be door prizes throughout the evening. Pre-registration is encouraged and available online https://LCKspellingbee2022.eventbrite.com.
The competition will feature individuals participating in single elimination rounds and will include a championship round. The host will announce, define and use the word in a sentence, and contestants will have 30 seconds to spell it. If correct, contestants will advance to the next round; if incorrect, they will be eliminated.
If spelling on a time limit in front of a crowd, decked out in your ugly sweater, seems a little unnerving, you’re in luck. Additional perks can be purchased at the event to help out both you and the Literacy Council.
For $5 each, players can purchase the Rebuzz Perk, which allows players to have a second chance to respell a missed word, or the Buzz Off Perk, which allows players to pass on a challenging word and receive a new word to spell. For $15, players can purchase the Stinger Perk, which allows players to use a whiteboard to write out their words and have one minute to spell for the entire game. For $25, players can purchase the Return To The Hive Perk, which allows players who have been eliminated to buy back into the competition and enter the championship round.
Yes, “Return to the Hive” please. Can we just pay that up front and stay fresh for the championship round? I mean, you were wondering the same thing. Right?
Either way, it’s a fun night out for a great cause. Funds raised will be used to serve the literacy needs of the Greater Kingsport community.
All proceeds benefit the Literacy Council, a nonprofit organization that provides free one-on-one tutoring for adults and qualified children to improve their literacy skills.
Can’t wait to see who wins. Be sure to let us K-N-O-W.
Tyler Hughes to host Holiday Coffee House
Speaking of fun, the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its First Saturday Community Holiday Coffee House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7-9 p.m., and award-winning banjo player and Big Stone Gap native Tyler Hughes will serve as the featured host.
Tyler has been studying and performing old-time music from Southwest Virginia for over a decade now. He has toured nationally and internationally and recently made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with bluegrass band, Dailey and Vincent.
He works to promote and preserve the region’s important musical history through his teaching at Mountain Empire Community College and at various camps across the mountains. His most recent recording of “When the Light Shines Again” features original and traditional material that paints a musical timeline of the history of the coal mining industry in Appalachia.
The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open mic event for family-friendly performers. Interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for sign-up and scheduling.
Admission is free. Refreshments will be available for purchase. To learn more, call the park at (276) 523-1322.
Salvation Army needs your help
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve as bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign. Whether you can ring for a few hours or a whole day, individually or as part of a group, it’s easy to sign up and participate. Visit registertoring.com to pick your date, time and location.
Also, don’t forget the Angel Trees are up throughout the region with the newest tree in the lobby at City Hall in Kingsport. Stop by to choose your angel as soon as possible. Gifts are due back by Thursday, Dec. 8, and there are more than 700 children counting on community members like us to make Christmas a little brighter.
Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive underway at local Food City stores
Food City is once again hosting its Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. From now through Dec. 31, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products, will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations.
Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. All of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.
Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations, and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.