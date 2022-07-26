Eastman officials said a ‘purple plume’ of methyl iodide and iodine released into the air posed no danger to people or the environment, and TDEC staff said they observed no harm to fish or other aquatic life due to the release of oil from the plant into the Holston River that occurred Friday morning.
Eastman officials said a ‘purple plume’ of methyl iodide and iodine released into the air posed no danger to people or the environment, and TDEC staff said they observed no harm to fish or other aquatic life due to the release of oil from the plant into the Holston River that occurred Friday morning.
KINGSPORT — Usually Eastman Chemical Company is operating to produce a range of chemicals, fibers and plastic products at its Kingsport plant. But over the weekend, the plant only just regained power and has yet to restart after Friday’s power outage, unplanned shutdown and substance releases into the air and river.
Days later, unanswered questions remain.
“We are still working to identify the cause of the outage,” said Kristin Parker, Eastman’s corporate communications spokesperson told the Times news in an email. “(Eastman) will provide more information when it is available.”
Eastman experienced a power outage at about 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by the shutdown of the plant. Eastman officials said methyl iodide and iodine were released into the air and appeared as a “purple plume” rising from a site flare.
In a 911 call the Times News obtained through a public records request to the city of Kingsport, a caller is heard describing a “purple cloud” on site at Eastman.
The company also released approximately 600 gallons (more than 5,000 pounds) of ethylene glycol into the South Fork of the Holston River on Friday, along with firefighting foam on Saturday and an unknown amount of hydraulic oil on Friday, Eric Ward, the lead communications executive for the Tennessee Depar- tment of Environment and Conser- vation, said in an email on Monday.
“It has been determined there were three spills that made it to the South Fork of the Holston River,” Ward said via email. “There were two spills on Friday — one of hydraulic oil and the other of ethylene glycol. … An additional spill on Saturday of firefighting foam of unknown quantity also reached the South Fork of the Holston River. TDEC did not observe any impacts to fish or aquatic life. … TDEC has also been in contact with Eastman regarding an air release. We expect to receive more information after startup of the facility is completed.”
According to Eastman, on Saturday, a fire suppression system was triggered due to the power outage and released 240 pounds of firefighting foam and 11,760 pounds of water into the river. Officials said there were no fires at Eastman on Friday.
Regional agencies have yet to see an impact on wildlife, said Matthew Cameron, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife information specialist, in an email. However, Cameron called methyl iodide, which was released into the air on Friday, a “very dangerous” gas.
“I spoke with our environmental services person and he says that no dead aquatic life was found,” Cameron said. “Methyl iodide is a very dangerous gas and the site was kept closed most of the day. Downriver from the site, however, (an oil) sheen reported on the water could not be found.”
On Friday, Eastman said air dispersion modeling indicated the release into the air “did not pose any risk to human health or the environment outside the plant.” On Tuesday, Eastman officials also said there was no impact to downstream users following the Friday and Saturday releases.
Ethylene glycol is used in the production of consumer products such as paints, plastics, and cosmetics, Eastman said in its final update on Friday. According to the EPA, methyl iodide is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of some pharmaceuticals and pesticides. Short-term exposure to methyl iodide by inhalation may depress the central nervous system, irritate the lungs and skin, and affect the kidneys. According to the EPA, acute inhalation exposure of humans to methyl iodide has resulted in nausea, vomiting, vertigo, ataxia, slurred speech, drowsiness, skin blistering, and eye irritation.
When asked if the community should be concerned following the air and water releases, company officials said the following:
“We understand that events which sometimes occur at our manufacturing site can cause concern in the community,” Parker said. “The most important responsibility we have is the safety of our employees and our community. We take that responsibility seriously and never stop working to take corrective actions to prevent these types of events from occurring at our sites.”
On Jan. 31, a steam line rupture at Eastman’s Kingsport plant sent a roaring noise and vibrations across the city. Eastman officials said initial testing of the debris showered over the community during the rupture showed that at least some of the material from the event contained asbestos. According to Eastman, five people also suffered minor injuries.
“Since the Jan. 31 steam line event, we have continued a very thorough inspection of our steam distribution piping systems,” Parker told the Times News on Tuesday. “We are also conducting a comprehensive study of our utility systems to identify other improvement opportunities. This recent power outage is completely unrelated to the Jan. 31 event.”
The Kingsport Fire Department responded to both the Jan. 31 event and Friday’s power outage.
Kingsport Central Dispatch received a call from Eastman at 10:17 a.m. on Friday requesting one Kingsport Fire Department engine respond to the Eastman Fire Department. A second call to 911 from Eastman at 10:39 a.m. requested an engine “with a paramedic.”
Kingsport officials said at 11:02 a.m., City Manager Chris McCartt activated the Emergency Operations Center at Kingsport Central Dispatch. At 3:31 p.m. the KFD cleared the scene and at 3:33, the Emergency Operations Center at Kingsport Central Dispatch was deactivated.
“During an event like this, we are committed to sharing the information as soon as we have it with those who may be impacted,” Parker said. “We quickly establish communication with city officials who then work with us to make important notifications about a situation that may be occurring at our site and have any offsite impacts.”
Eastman’s Care Line is available 24/7 for citizens with questions or concerns at (423) 229-2273 (CARE).
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.