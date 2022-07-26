KINGSPORT — Usually Eastman Chemical Company is operating to produce a range of chemicals, fibers and plastic products at its Kingsport plant. But over the weekend, the plant only just regained power and has yet to restart after Friday’s power outage, unplanned shutdown and substance releases into the air and river.

Days later, unanswered questions remain.

Eastman Fire Department calls for Kingsport Fire Department assistance

Caller from Eastman reports "purple cloud"

Eastman Fire Department requests fire response "with paramedic"

The Eastman Fire Department requested response from the Kingsport Fire Department on Friday, July 22, after the plant suffered a power outage around 10 a.m.

