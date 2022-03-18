POUND — As a wrecking crew turns the former Pound High School into an empty lot, the Historical Society of The Pound seeks to preserve the sign from the building’s facade.
Society chairperson Margaret Meade Sturgill hopes that past and current town residents and the school’s graduates since 1954 will come together to fund a project to frame the school’s recovered facade for display in town.
“The school was the life of Pound,” Sturgill said. “We’re excited about saving the high school sign and we want to preserve part of that life.”
Preservation first meant finding a way to retrieve the sign from the 68-year-old structure. Contractors had already gutted the structure and torn down an annex and the football field grandstand behind the school, and county plans called to finish the job by the end of March.
“When demolition planning started, the county and contractors said they wouldn’t be able to save the sign,” Sturgill said on Thursday, “Bill Gilliam and Finley Jackson are lifetime members of the historical society and they asked the contractor if they could take a look and see if there was a way they could try to save it.”
Gilliam and Jackson found that the sign was actually five pieces, Sturgill said, and local business owner Eddie Buchanan offered the use of a lift and three employees to remove the sign.
“They started at 9:15 a.m. one morning and were done by 3 p.m.,” said Sturgill. “Each section of the sign weighed about 300 pounds, and they took them down safely.”
The slabs are being stored in town, Sturgill said, and a local carpenter has estimated that building a wood-and-metal frame and wall to display the sign could cost $5,000 to $6,000. The society’s goal is to have everything assembled and set with a large picture of the school in front of the historical society’s Main Street headquarters by Memorial Day this year.
“That building represents 57 years of education in Pound,” Sturgill said. “My husband and I graduated from there, my children graduated from there and four of my six grandsons graduated there as well.”
Sturgill said her time at Pound High went beyond class and extracurricular activities.
“My dad worked there as the janitor and my mother was the custodian,” Sturgill. “Even when I was attending school, I’d be there on weekends helping my parents. That building was a big part of my life and history.”
While the estimated cost and rising material costs make the project difficult, Sturgill said she has hope.
“Financially, the historical society may be poor, but we’re rich in friends,” Sturgill said. “If people could donate $20 each, we could do this. With all the people who went to school here and graduated help, this can happen. A lot of graduates went on to success and many stayed here and raised families, and this is part of the town’s history.”
Donations to the sign project can be sent to: Historical Society of The Pound, P.O. Box 305, Pound, VA 24279. Donations should be earmarked for “PHS”.
The Society is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit public entity and donations are tax-deductible.