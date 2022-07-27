Eastman plant.jpg

An aerial shot of Eastman Chemical Co. plant in this contributed photo. Kingsport city officials said better communication led to a better response after a power outage on Friday.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — A direct line to Eastman Chemical Co., along with opening the city’s Emergency Operation Center, led to a better response after a power outage at the plant last week than seven months ago, a city official said.

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said he believed the city’s response was better than when Eastman reported a steam line rupture at the plant in January.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video