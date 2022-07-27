KINGSPORT — A direct line to Eastman Chemical Co., along with opening the city’s Emergency Operation Center, led to a better response after a power outage at the plant last week than six months ago, a city official said.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said he believed the city’s response was better than when Eastman reported a steam line rupture at the plant in January.
“In January, the communication was slow and it really inhibited our ability to get information out to the public,” he said.
On Friday, just a little after 10 a.m., Eastman contacted the city’s central dispatch and asked for assistance from the Kingsport Fire Department to assist with a power outage. Eastman officials said methyl iodide and iodine were released into the air and appeared as a “purple plume” rising from a site flare.
On. Jan. 31, Eastman reported a “steam line rupture” at the plant. The blast led to a large plume of steam rising into the air and debris being thrown into nearby neighborhoods.
McCartt said there were lessons learned from that event.
“What was different?” he said. “The communication line with Eastman was there, I had a direct line in what was going on.”
McCartt said after the January incident there were internal and external communications with Eastman that “centered around communication with both parties.”
He said they also had talks about making sure there was more training between the city and Eastman fire departments.
He said the biggest change made between the January and July incidents was the immediate decision to open the city’s Emergency Operations Center at the 911 Center.
As the first reports came in, within 45 minutes, city officials were on-site.
“I made a decision at the time to open up the EOC,” McCartt said.
City officials were at the EOC by 11 a.m. and didn’t leave until 4½ hours later. During that time, they issued several press releases jointly with Eastman as events unfolded.
The city also made a decision to use the city’s new notification system called HyperReach, which the city did not have in January.
That allowed city officials to set up a 10-mile radius for people coming and going to get the notification that there had been a power outage at Eastman.
“That was very important because of the FunFest activities and a much higher population of folks coming from out of town than we usually see,” McCartt said.
He said when the EOC opened, they set up direct communication with the school system and Eastman officials.
McCartt said afterward he and other city officials felt good about the way the notification system worked, which was the first time the city had used it in such a large-scale manner.
He said he felt the communications had been better as well. But he said they would continue to have talks.
McCartt said there were lessons learned from last time, though, that led to better results this time.
“It’s a lot of what we learned in January that we put in place in July,” he said.
