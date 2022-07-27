Eastman plant.jpg

Eastman Chemical Co. is shown in an aerial photo. Kingsport officials say better communication led to a better response after a power outage at the plant on Friday.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — A direct line to Eastman Chemical Co., along with opening the city’s Emergency Operation Center, led to a better response after a power outage at the plant last week than six months ago, a city official said.

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said he believed the city’s response was better than when Eastman reported a steam line rupture at the plant in January.

