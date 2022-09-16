Local news

DUFFIELD — The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and the University of Virginia’s Virginia Flood Resilience Initiative are partnering on a flood resilience study.

According to LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller, the study will inventory and analyze existing flood risks, hazards, and policies and identify what is needed for the region to develop a successful flood resilience strategy.

