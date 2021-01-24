DUFFIELD — Residents and businesses in Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton are invited to review and comment on the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission’s draft comprehensive hazard mitigation plan update.
According to LENOWISCO Senior Planner Frank Kibler, the plan covers hazards and risks to the district’s counties, towns and city in cases of disasters and emergencies.
Residents and the business community are invited to review and provide feedback on the updated hazard mitigation plan. The virtual Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Review meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 18, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The link to participate online is https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/704346813 and does not need an application download. To participate by phone, call (872) 240-3212 and use the access code 704-346-813.
Feedback on the plan can be submitted through Feb. 25 via LENOWISCO’s website: www.LENOWISCO.org. For more information, contact Frank Kibler at (276) 431-2206.