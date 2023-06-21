DUFFIELD — Data centers and studying the possibility of a nuclear power plant in Southwest Virginia are back on the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission’s to-do list this summer.
Commission Executive Director Duane Miller said Wednesday that the agency’s locality governments — Scott, Lee and Wise counties and Norton — have joined Dickenson County since May in passing resolutions of support for recruiting data centers to the region.
The five localities make up the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, which has cooperated on economic development projects such as the Project Intersection commercial/industrial development in Norton.
Miller said the resolutions will help remind potential center operators that Southwest Virginia has and still is marketing the region as suitable for those centers.
“More than half the data center traffic in the U.S. comes through Virginia,” Miller said. “Northern Virginia has seen much of the center construction in the state, but they’re not as popular in that region as they were.”
Miller said Northern Virginia is seeing a lack of spaces for the centers and a lower return in terms of tax revenue and job creation compared to other economic development.
The data center resolution stems from Project Oasis, an effort three years ago by development partnership InvestSWVA to identify and catalogue sites in the region suitable for construction, underground water cooling, electrical service and supplementary solar panel farms for centers’ operation.
“Our tax incentive rates are among the lowest in the state for date center development,” said Miller. “The innovation identified by Project Oasis also makes Southwest Virginia more attractive from a development and operational cost standpoint.”
Three of the dozen sites identified in the Oasis study are located in Wise, Scott and Dickenson counties.
LENOWISCO is also working on a second study related to the state’s energy development plan released in October. That plan included a proposal to build a small modular nuclear reactor power plant (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within the next decade.
Miller said LENOWISCO has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration for a supply chain assessment study for any construction of an SMR plant in the region. That grant combines with $50,000 from economic development agency GOVirginia.
LENOWISCO in May released the results of a feasibility study commissioned earlier this year to identify possible sites for an SMR plant. Six — spread across Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties — were cited as possibilities but not yet as recommended sites, Miller said. The seventh possibility in that study was a microreactor to generate power for businesses in the Project Intersection site.
Miller said the supply chain study will look at the region’s ability to supply the workforce for an SMR construction and operation, business capacity to support construction and to fabricate components for a Southwest Virginia reactor project or for SMR projects in other areas.
“We’re hoping to complete the supply chain study by early next year,” Miller said.