Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, along with state Sen. Jon Lundberg, state Rep. John Crawford, state Rep. Bud Hulsey and State Rep. Timothy Hill, serve hamburgers and hot dogs Thursday at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce's legislative cookout.
KINGSPORT — Northeast Tennessee legislators spoke briefly about the “circus” in Nashville during the recent legislative session and continued efforts to help stem gun violence Thursday at the annual legislative cookout.
“There is no sense in doing something that doesn’t work,” state Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce held its annual Burgers, Beans and Bills legislative cookout at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event is held as an opportunity for state legislators to serve constituents.
On hand Thursday were Hulsey, state Rep. John Crawford, state Rep. Timothy Hill, state Sen. Jon Lundberg and Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower.
They served the crowd burgers and hot dogs then addressed them afterward.
All talked about how there was good legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly at the end of its session in April. But it was overshadowed by the special session held two weeks ago on gun safety, which ended last week.
The Tennessee General Assembly did approve $100 million in funding during the session for school safety grants and mental health support.
Hulsey said that all gun control measures can not be placed upon mental health professionals to solve the crisis.
“I think its an error to just dump this in the laps of mental health professionals and say fix it,” Hulsey said. “Because I don’t think they can.”
He said he has to be faithful to three things, though: He has to abide by the federal and state Constitutions, the court rulings on the books now and what can and will work.
Hulsey said 89% of mass shootings in the last 20 years are in gun-free zones. He said there’s also a common thread that most shooters are on some form of psychotropic drug.
The legislator said he would like more study on those two things in helping solve gun violence.
Hill, who recently won a special election to replace former state Rep. Scotty Campbell, agreed with Hulsey about the scene played out in Nashville for two weeks.
“Bud Hulsey said it was a circus,” he said. “That was an understatement.”
But other government officials also spoke about the good things going on within the state right now. Lundberg talked about how the assembly approved funding for school resource officers in all 1,800 schools across the state.
It also funded more than $1 billion in investments to the state’s Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology for updates and renovations to help shore up the job market.
Mumpower also spoke of the good things going on within the state, saying that more than 83,000 people have moved into Tennessee last year and that the state had recently supplanted Massachusetts as the 15th most populous state in the nation.
He said there are still some issues to address, however. The unemployment figures came out in July and Tennessee has the lowest unemployment in its history at 3.1%. Those figures only look at who is actively looking for work, however.
Mumpower said, at this moment, the state is just above 60% in labor participation. He said there needs to be a concerted effort to get those numbers up.
“We are nowhere where we need to be for labor participation,” he said.
