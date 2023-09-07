Legislative cookout

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, along with state Sen. Jon Lundberg, state Rep. John Crawford, state Rep. Bud Hulsey and State Rep. Timothy Hill, serve hamburgers and hot dogs Thursday at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce's legislative cookout.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com

KINGSPORT — Northeast Tennessee legislators spoke briefly about the “circus” in Nashville during the recent legislative session and continued efforts to help stem gun violence Thursday at the annual legislative cookout.

“There is no sense in doing something that doesn’t work,” state Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said.


