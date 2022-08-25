Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, state Rep. John Crawford, state Sen. Jon Lundberg and state Rep. Bud Hulsey serve hamburgers and hot dogs on Thursday for the 16th annual Burger, Beans and Bills event at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents.
“It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Credit Union and emcee for the event.
The chamber hosted its 16th annual Burgers, Beans and Bills event. State Sen. Jon Lundberg, state Rep. Scotty Campbell, state Rep. John Crawford and state Rep. Bud Hulsey all spoke for several minutes after serving constituents. Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, a former state representative from the area, also helped serve.
The event was held at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
A special guest was on hand as well. Lundberg brought his new dog, Grant, a gray English Labrador, who was the hit of the event.
The senator and the representatives spent several minutes speaking about the past legislative session, which ended up with a windfall of a $4.4 billion surplus. They said they helped spread the wealth by giving some of it back to taxpayers through sales tax breaks and also a break this year for anyone registering their automobile tags. The state will not charge a fee this year on car tags.
Mumpower told the crowd he woke up at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday and caught a plane from Charleston, South Carolina, to Nashville then drove from Nashville to Kingsport to attend the event.
“I wanted to be here,” he said.
He said he was attending a conference in Charleston with other comptrollers and he heard the same thing over and over: People couldn’t believe how well the state is doing.
“I will tell you right now, Tennessee is the envy of the United States,” he said.
Lundberg spoke about how the economy grew during the pandemic, unlike most other states across the country, and has one of the best economies in the nation right now.
He also said it has historically low unemployment.
“Tennessee is in great shape,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Crawford told the crowd that there is strong leadership in the General Assembly right now from Northeast Tennessee. He looked toward the other legislators, who sat a few yards from him.
“We all are there for the right reasons,” he said. “We’re all there to make a difference in our community.”