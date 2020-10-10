JONESVILLE — The Lee County school system and Ballad Health have received $1.066 million in federal grants that will help schools with remote learning and telemedicine services.
According to Superintendent Brian Austin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program awarded $752,857 to the division for teleconferencing equipment, interactive computer whiteboards and large video screens for gyms at the county schools.
Austin said the equipment, when installed, will allow teachers to access experts worldwide for course purposes as well as conduct remote learning with students. Additional whiteboards and teleconferencing equipment will be used to equip two professional development spaces for county faculty and staff.
The project also will help provide community access to behavioral health services.
Austin said the grant not only helps address modern learning opportunities but becomes more important for education in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This engagement has become more evident during the current pandemic as each student works to become an engaged citizen who is a significant and meaningful contributor to the community,” Austin said.
Division Technology and Instruction Administrator Kristy Howard said “the timing is perfect” for the grant award.
“Our teachers and students will have opportunities to connect with one another and engage with experts from around the world in ways we were never able to before,” Howard said. “I cannot wait to see how our teachers utilize these new tools to engage students in Lee County.”
Ballad Health will receive $313,361 to support its School-Based Telemedicine Virtual Health Clinic program in both Lee and Smyth counties. Ballad already operates telehealth services in Lee County schools, and the grant will help continue providing medical services to students and faculty.